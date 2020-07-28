LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that more than 200 retail loan officers at Arvest Bank (Arvest) will soon begin offering borrowers and referral partners a more streamlined mortgage experience powered by SimpleNexus.



Arvest operates more than 270 branches in four states and holds over $20 billion in total assets. Wholly owned subsidiary Arvest Central Mortgage Company (CMC) is a licensed lender and mortgage servicer serving customers in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Arvest services a total of $71 billion between Arvest Bank and CMC.

“After handling unprecedented refinance volume and setting new records for purchase transactions for two years running, we knew we needed a world-class technology partner who could tune our mortgage division to work as efficiently as possible,” said Matt Kendall, executive director of administrative operations for Arvest Central Mortgage Company. “At the same time, delighting customers with a positive mortgage transaction is priority number one. SimpleNexus was the clear choice with its simple, cohesive, omni-channel experience that lets loan officers focus on delivering personalized service instead of chasing tasks.”

SimpleNexus’ full-featured mortgage origination toolset is built with mobile in mind but works from any device. For instance, borrowers can start a loan application on a desktop computer and finish it on a mobile phone, and loan officers can order credit reports, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures from the field using a mobile device. The platform unites loan officers, borrowers and referral partners throughout the loan life cycle for easy communication, efficient document exchange and transparent milestone updates.

Because Arvest services the majority of the loans it originates, maximizing portfolio retention is an important part of the company’s financial risk management strategy. SimpleNexus helps keep customer relationships “sticky” by delivering a memorably simple mortgage experience through a branded app that stays on consumers’ phones long after the loan closing. When the borrower is ready for a refinance or new purchase loan, SimpleNexus makes it easy to get back in touch with the loan officer and real estate agent from their last transaction.

“Regional banks are finding their mortgage divisions perform best when powered by technologies purpose-built for making loan teams more productive and the customer experience less burdensome,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “SimpleNexus understands that a stellar customer experience doesn’t have to come at the cost of operational efficiency. We’re delighted to work with Arvest Bank to create strikingly simple mortgage transactions that will keep customers coming back.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About Arvest:

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For more information, visit https://www.arvest/com.

About Arvest Central Mortgage Company:

Arvest Central Mortgage Company (CMC) is a subsidiary of Arvest Bank, servicing and subservicing $61 billion in mortgages for more than 280,000 customers. CMC is an approved servicer of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae loans, and is in good standing with HUD and the VA. Additionally, Moody’s Investors Service has rated CMC as an SQ2 primary servicer of prime residential mortgage loans. Fitch Ratings has rated CMC as an RPS 2+ residential mortgage primary servicer for its prime product. For more information, visit https://www.arvestcentralmortgage.com.

