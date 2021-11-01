ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Georgia voters head to the polls, and some cities may need runoff elections this month. To educate citizens about alternatives to this system, Better Ballot Georgia, Inc (BBGa), an all-volunteer, Georgia non-profit proclaims November to be “No More Runoffs Month.”

Across the state of Georgia, voters are going to the polls for local elections, but many of them will need to go a second time this month. Some local elections have multiple candidates – including the City of Atlanta, South Fulton, Ball Ground, Smyrna, and Peachtree City – and are likely to need a runoff on Nov. 30. While runoffs ensure that the winning candidate has more than 50% of the vote, they cost significant additional taxpayer money and voter time and hassle.

“All this time, effort, and expense is unnecessary,” states Shai Robkin, President of Better Ballot Georgia, Inc (BBGa). “Instant runoff voting (IRV), also called ranked choice voting, is a simple and proven alternative. BBGa proclaimed November ‘No More Runoffs’ month to spread the word about this solution.”

IRV has been used in elections around the world for over a hundred years and has been adopted by states, cities and counties across America, from Maine to Alaska. In Georgia, IRV was recently implemented for overseas and military voters. The momentum for IRV is driven by the desire to promote fair and open competition that offers voters more choices, reduce the hyper partisanship that afflicts our political institutions, and deliver government that works on behalf of the majority of the country’s citizens.

“When I tell people about IRV, they usually say that it just sounds like common sense,” shares Robkin.

Georgia citizens can register their support for IRV by signing the petition at https://www.betterballotgeorgia.org/petition.

Learn how IRV could have impacted the upcoming municipal elections, including the race for the Mayor of Atlanta, at BBGa’s monthly meeting on November 18.

Register at https://www.BetterBallotGeorgia.org/no_more_runoffs_month or vote in the poll yourself at https://www.betterballotgeorgia.org/atlanta_mayor_poll

About Better Ballot Georgia:

Better Ballot Georgia, Inc (BBGa) is an all-volunteer, 501c3 non-profit organization promoting “common sense solutions for a healthy democracy.” BBGa believes that the first step to elections that benefit all citizens is instant runoff voting, also called ranked choice voting. BBGa celebrates its 1-year anniversary this November. Visit https://www.betterballotgeorgia.org/ for more information.

Follow on social:

– https://www.facebook.com/BetterBallotGA/

– https://twitter.com/BetterBallotGa

LOGO LINK: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bbga/sites/1/meta_images/original/BBGA_logo.png?1617665206

News Source: Better Ballot Georgia Inc