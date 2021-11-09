PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Security and Law Enforcement Training LLC (ASLET), a security and law enforcement training school, has entered into a distribution agreement with Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI) and its Master Parts Distributor, EJC Security Services, Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA. Lamperd Less Lethal has been creating and manufacturing Less Lethal Technology and Ammunition, Public Order Suppression Systems and Innovators for over 50 years. Lamperd describes less lethal as the application of force applied in a manner to cause the least likelihood of injury to the person.

The Non-Lethal Weapons (NLW) market is forecasted, over the next 10 years, to emerge as a key domain for asymmetric warfare, law enforcement, and technology providers. Non-Lethal Weapons market worldwide is projected to grow by US $5.2 billion, guided by a compound growth of 8.3%.

ASLET plans to provide the training, certification, and the distribution of the superior Lamperd Less Lethal products to its own logistics and support network service as it focuses on being a nationwide distribution partner offering shields, riot helmets and less lethal launchers as well as other equipment, to qualified personnel.

About ASLET:

ASLET is a certified Pennsylvania Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training School. ASLET providing basic certification and recertification. ASLET seeks ventures for product distribution, training, and certification with its network partners throughout the United States with a focus on private security and law enforcement personnel. ASLET is mindful, committed, and cares about our clients, students, team, and shareholders.

For more information visit: https://paact235.com

About Lamperd Less Lethal:

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company manufactures and sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors.

For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.

News Source: Advanced Security and Law Enforcement Training LLC