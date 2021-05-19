NORWELL, Mass., May 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Today, Atlantic Pratt Energy announced a campaign to celebrate its 100th year in business by giving back to those who matter most—their customers and their community. Over the next twelve months, the company will select a charity, submitted by customers, to receive a $100 donation. Customers can nominate their favorite charity on their website. Atlantic-Pratt Energy will also enter their current customers into a monthly raffle to win a $100 in credit for their heating and cooling services. Customers are automatically entered into this raffle each month; every customer gets one raffle entry for each year they’ve been an Atlantic-Pratt Energy client.



PHOTO CAPTION: For over four generations, the Nogueira family has owned and operated Atlantic-Pratt Energy to serve their neighbors with heating and cooling services.

Atlantic-Pratt Energy is a privately held company supporting residents throughout the South Shore. The Nogueira family has owned and operated Atlantic-Pratt Energy for four generations and the current operators are Don Nogueira, his son Jacob Nogueira, and his daughter Rachel Wollam. The Nogueira family has been an important part of the community and is proud to be celebrating 100 years of helping to keep their neighbors comfortable.

“I’m always humbled by my grandfather’s immigration story—he came to the US in 1905 when he was 16 years old and had less than $15 to his name. He stayed with an uncle and worked in cranberry bogs in Plympton until he started working in the ice and coal business. Then in 1921, he founded Atlantic Ice and Coal. When he founded this company 100 years ago, I wonder if he ever dreamed about it staying in the family for this long? He would be pleased that we have done our best to live up to the high standards of honesty and hard work that he maintained throughout his career. We all take our job seriously—we know that families depend on us to help keep them warm during our cold winters, and cool during the hottest days in the summer,” shares Don Nogueira. “We might be in our 100th year of business but we aren’t going anywhere. My son Jacob Nogueira is here to continue our family’s history of providing dependable service and fair prices to our neighbors throughout the South Shore.”

Customers from Plymouth to Boston and every town in between rely on Atlantic-Pratt Energy and they are one of the most trusted and respected heating and cooling providers in the region.

“I regularly recommend Atlantic-Pratt Energy to new homeowners I work with,” says Poppy Troupe, a premier associate with Coldwell Banker. “As a realtor, I feel confident recommending Atlantic-Pratt because I know they will take excellent care of my clients. I also get to feel good about helping to support a fellow local business owner.”

“Locally owned businesses are an important part of the South Shore. This is where we work, live, and raise our families,” shares Don Nogueira. “I’m proud of what my great-grandfather built, what my family has sustained and grown, and what I know Jacob and Rachel will do to continue our tradition of providing dependable and friendly service.”

About Atlantic Pratt Energy

Atlantic-Pratt Energy provides dependable home heating oil delivery and energy services to homes throughout the region from Boston to Plymouth, MA.

For more information on Atlantic Pratt Energy, please visit our website – http://atlanticprattoil.com/

