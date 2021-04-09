WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A tenacious fighter, attorney, mother and anti-child sex trafficking advocate, Melissa Martz begins her congressional campaign to unseat U.S. Congressman Brian Mast in 2022. A main tenet of her platform is to protect the inalienable rights and innate value of each individual in District 18, which covers parts of Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter and Palm Beach.

Having survived childhood sexual abuse, Martz intends to educate others that the blatant exploitation and sexual abuse of children should never be tolerated. Remarks made by Representative Brian Mast on social media about “hooking up with 15, fifteen year olds” and “…don’t turn this rape into a murder,” make him unfit to hold public office, no matter how much money he is able to raise or how many times he apologizes.

“I appreciate U.S. Representative Mast’s service and sacrifice to our country, but there are no answers that can vindicate his voting record against our 2nd Amendment rights or the horrendous comments he made about young girls,” Martz states. This is Martz’s motivation to avail herself to the community in this trying time.

Melissa Martz is a Constitutionalist, with a moral fire to see the inalienable rights of “We the people,” protected by the government, not taken from them. Government intrusion, overreach and outright corruption are happening at alarming rates between lockdowns, election fraud and sexual abuse against our children, which remains underreported.

“It is time for the people to take back their communities, their state, and their nation and it starts here,” said Martz.

She is prepared to introduce and support legislation that supports Constitutional rights, restricts government overreach and puts an end to child trafficking.

“I have the backbone, the stamina and the Constitutional expertise to protect the rights of the people,” said Martz. “True representation of “we the people” must be free of corruption and abuse.”

Melissa Martz is a woman of action. She continues to help represent a group of Palm Beach County residents, on a pro bono basis, against the County mandate, EO-12, which violates the Constitutional rights of the people. Martz understands the role of our government is to protect, not dictate, individual rights. She understands and gives deference to the God-given sovereignty of the individual.

For more information about the Melissa Martz for Congress 2022 campaign and to follow her on social media, visit https://melissamartz.com/.

*Caption: Melissa Martz, candidate for Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

