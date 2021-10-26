FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Audiosha™ originated as a company whose sole focus was workplace health and safety, specifically for industrial worksites. As the company grew at an unprecedented pace and against all odds, it transitioned to become a full-service creative workplace solutions provider offering safety equipment, tools and training for employees in companies of all sizes. Anticipating the U.S. labor shortage, Audiosha™ began providing instrumental education and training programs geared towards preparing workers, before they enter industrial working environments.

Now more than ever, society understands the importance of safety and health within the workplace.

Audiosha™ has developed their proprietary programming to equip workers with not only the best gear, but an elite level of training to create streamlined processes, decrease injuries, educate employees, and increase confidence and morale among teams. Audiosha™ provides over 1.5 million products and regulatory training for countless variations of safety compliance for all businesses. As the company continues to grow, Audiosha™ is proud to publicly announce their wide array of products, nationwide regulatory testing and training services.

This includes, but is not limited to:

* Industrial Tools and Products (Safety, Sanitization, and PPE)

* Occupational Health and Safety Services (OSHA/MSHA required)

* Hearing Testing (Audiometric), Respirator Fit Testing, Prescription Safety Eyewear Fitting, and more

* Maintenance, Repair and Operations Supplies (MRO, including workplace coffee)

* Education & Training (Employee, Temporary Employee, Site and 3rd Party Contractor Training)

* Site Management (Contractor, Employee/Trainee, and Temporary Employee Management)

* Non-DOT Drug Testing

* Employee Engagement (A/V Presentations, Events, Campaigns, QR Codes, etc.)

Additional to mobile worksite services, Audiosha™ will now host in-person occupational trainings and testing at their Frisco Station office.

To mark this momentous occasion, a Frisco Chamber of Commerce Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will take place on November 5, 2021, at 12 p.m. at 6160 Warren Parkway, Frisco, Texas.

Human resource departments and staffing companies can utilize Audiosha’s compliance testing and training programs, on-site or in-office. This will provide future Dallas Metroplex employees opportunities to learn how to maintain safe and compliant workplace behaviors, prior to entering industrial environments. As a NMSDC (MBE, SBE, and Texas Hub) certified supplier, Audiosha’s goal is to aid in building better and safer businesses, throughout Texas and beyond.

By fusing compliance with entertainment, Audiosha™ keeps employees engaged and interested throughout the entire health and safety training process, from A to Z. This revolutionary method is changing the way modern companies view compliance training to usher in a new era of innovation, diversity, and unity across various sectors of business.

Dallas Metroplex Media Outlets are invited and encouraged to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, as Adam Lomax’s purpose-driven vision comes to fruition.

To learn more about Audiosha™, please visit https://www.safetyrelationship.com/.

About Audiosha:

Audiosha™, a division of MRLMX Holdings, LLC is a workplace safety and compliance company specializing in providing creative workplace solutions that cultivate and educate, with a Safety-Relationship™ mindset. Founded by Adam Jeffery Lomax, and based in Frisco, Texas, Audiosha’s goal is to help companies equip each facility with top-tier products for any job while also providing in-depth training on how to properly use them. Adam Lomax launched Audiosha™ upon realizing many companies and government institutions developed supplier diversity programs, but could not find African American-owned businesses with the resources to offer large catalogs of daily operational supplies or occupational health and safety testing services. This industrial outage was the catalyst that would propel Audiosha™ into the industry as a Certified MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) with the ability to provide all of the supplies for every business’ Maintenance, Repair, and Operations activities.

Website: https://www.safetyrelationship.com/

VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/602824616

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Adam Lomax at theteam@audiosha.com or 469-400-4232.

