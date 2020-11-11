PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — All Valley Car Care, a Phoenix-area auto repair shop with locations in Surprise and Gilbert, has compiled a consumer checklist for avoiding the five most common car repair mistakes. The checklist is intended to help local vehicle owners avoid car troubles as we approach the holiday travel season.

All Valley Car Care cites the pitfalls below, and urges consumers to do their due diligence as we head into one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Avoid hiring a cheap mechanic. Cheap is expensive in the long run. The desire to save a few dollars should not lead to the mistake of hiring a cheap mechanic to handle a car repair. Most cheap mechanics lack adequate knowledge and expertise to diagnose a car and fix the problem correctly. Opt for a well-qualified mechanic with a good work record. Compare the prices of various quality mechanics and hire the most affordable one who will not compromise good service and delivery.

Chris Holsinger of All Valley Car Care offers this piece of sage advice for finding a good mechanic, “Shop around before an emergency. If you are in a rush to get your car to the shop, your judgment might be clouded.”

Don’t Fill the Engine with the Wrong Oil. Different cars use different types of oil. Although using the wrong type of oil may not result in instant engine failure, using the wrong engine oil will tamper with a car’s efficiency and cause damage over time. Understand the type of oil recommended for the vehicle and stick to that, whether synthetic, partially synthetic, or non-synthetic.

