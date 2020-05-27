SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AutoAccident.com: After a century of selling baby powder, Johnson & Johnson has decided to pull the plug on further sales of its talc-based product. Sales will officially end in the U.S. and Canada after supplies already on the shelf run out.



Johnson & Johnson has never admitted blame for its cancer-causing talcum powder and still defends it in court despite evidence to the contrary.

Johnson & Johnson knew its talc-based baby powder was contaminated with asbestos in the 1970s yet hid this knowledge from the public for nearly five decades.

Johnson & Johnson tried to coerce FDA officials to not release reports showing asbestos contamination.

Approximately 19,400 lawsuits have been filed as of Spring 2020, yet Johnson & Johnson continues to defend the purity of its product and has appealed most pro-plaintiff verdicts.

Demand has decreased and sales have flattened for talc-based baby powder as consumers worry about its link to ovarian cancer.

A New Jersey jury hits Johnson & Johnson with a $750 million verdict in favor of four plaintiffs in February 2020.

A New Jersey judge allowed the plaintiff’s medical and scientific experts to testify against Johnson & Johnson in April 2020. This gives the 16,000 other cases already field the green-light to proceed.

