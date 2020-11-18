PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AVE by Korman Communities, a leading hospitality-driven residential real estate brand, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, announced they have renewed their formal partnership for a sixth year to fight hunger and reduce food waste nationwide.

Due to the current pandemic and economic crisis, many families have been left struggling to put food on the table and are turning to food banks in record numbers. The Move For Hunger and AVE collaboration will help food banks across the country meet this unprecedented demand.

People throw away a lot of things when they move, including food – food that could be delivered to a family in need rather than just left behind. With this simple observation, Move For Hunger was born. In 2009, the organization started building a network among relocation professionals to collect those food items and deliver them to food banks across the country.

The network has grown to include more than 1,000 moving companies, many of the world’s leading corporate housing providers, relocation management companies, and more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities. To date, Move For Hunger’s network has collected and delivered more than 19 million pounds of food – providing 16 million meals.

As a partner of Move For Hunger, residents at all 14 AVE properties located in the Greater Philadelphia Area, New Jersey, and the East Bay of California have the opportunity to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items rather than throw them away when they move out. The service is free to residents and offers a simple way to give back to the community.

AVE also organizes food drives regularly which helps educate their residents about the issues of hunger and food waste. Since joining in 2015, AVE has collected nearly 29,000 pounds of food – providing more than 23,500 meals to those facing hunger.

“AVE has been a tremendous ally in our fight to reduce hunger in our communities,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “With food insecurity levels rising every day, we have a lot of work ahead of us. AVE remains committed to taking action to help ensure we get food to those who are in great need.”

“The AVE team is so proud of our long-term partnership with Move For Hunger,” said Lea Anne Welsh, COO of Korman Communities and President of AVE. “Both of our organizations share a passion for taking care of our communities. Now more than ever, we remain committed to our friends at Move For Hunger to fight hunger and reduce food waste.”

Before the pandemic, 37 million Americans struggled with hunger, with estimates showing that number could increase by 46% – 17 million more people this year – it has never been more important to come together to help those facing hunger. AVE’s support allows the Move For Hunger network to continue being a lifeline to their food bank and food pantry partners across the country.

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

AVE is a brand of Korman Communities, a fourth-generation, family-owned-and-operated residential real estate brand specializing in luxury apartments and fully furnished, flexible-stay apartments. Their growing portfolio of 14 state-of-the-art communities in the Greater Philadelphia Area, New Jersey, and the East Bay of San Francisco offers the ultimate flexibility and convenience in living with flexible leasing, professional service teams on site, and unparalleled, on-demand business and resort amenities.

News Source: Move For Hunger