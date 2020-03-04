NEW YORK, N.Y., March 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Oracle Group International announces the publication of “WHAT MOMMY NEVER TOLD YOU: A Woman’s Guide to the Next Phase of Life” (Scribe Publishing; Paperback; March 2020; $25; ISBN: 978-1734194708) by award-winning, brand architect and entrepreneur Ericka Pittman.



Ericka Pittman has been marketing and developing brands for over 20 years, becoming an expert in brand building with specialization in lifestyle branding and positioning. Her campaigns and initiatives have reached across genres, creating a bridge between influencers, artists, celebrities, brands and most importantly consumers.

“What Mommy Never Told You” provides alternative options in order to create success on your terms once the guidance, direction, and checklists of society expire. This book is meant to be an exploration of a woman’s journey beyond the general rules and guidelines of adolescence, opening up a broader lens to the possibilities of the next stage in life.

While there are numerous examples of phenomenal women who have achieved unprecedented success in business, and even greater success in work/life balance, there are limited platforms for women embarking on their “next phase” of life.

“The challenges and successes that I have experienced on this journey have taught me so many things,” says Ms. Pittman. “The good, the bad, and the ugly. I want to share that knowledge I’ve gained in life through the stories and lessons I have included with love in the chapters of this scribe. This book is for every woman who has a dream. This book represents triumph over transition.”

Pittman provides readers with her unique business acumen to inspire those who want to learn what it takes to reach prestigious heights professionally. Pittman has held titles at media companies such as Time, Inc., Vibe Media Group and Conde Nast before transitioning to the Blue Flame Agency where she sat as the VP of Marketing.

She adds, “I want all women to experience their greatest truth and realize their potential.”

Ms. Pittman will embark on a national tour with The Power of N.O.W (No Other Way to get things done) events in select cities. The Power of N.O.W series, curated by Ericka utilizes the principles outlined in the book in forums that will inspire and educate women how to take back their power in the present and start immediately manifesting the life they want right N.O.W.

“What Mommy Never Told You” is currently available for pre-order at https://www.erickapittman.com/.

