CORONA, Calif., July 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — August 10th cannot come fast enough for those students interested in music, performing arts and academics. This is when The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts (yacollege.edu) reopens, bringing back opportunity for students to further their education and make the most of their chances for advancement in the arts.



The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts, has always worked hard to provide cast members of The Young Americans (https://www.youngamericans.org/) with a program of study that reinforces the Young Americans’ experience of innovative and creative learning along with academic rigor that advances artistry and leadership.

Like every other one of the more than 4,000 institutions of higher ed in the US, 2020 has been an extremely challenging year. Each institution has had to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and many specific government mandates, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of students and faculty while still striving to create unique educational opportunities. The Young Americans College, which offers an Associate of Arts Degree (https://yacollege.edu/aa-program/) in Performing Arts, is no different but has used recent months to reimagine its vibrant program and implement online and live-remote classes designed to closely match its traditional in-person experience as the region, the nation, and the world continues to seek paths past the pandemic.

“August 10 will be a very happy day for us,” said CEO Andy Luna. “We have heard from so many students anxious to move ahead, yet mindful of the need to do so safely. We can finally do just that and looking forward to helping students have the unique Young Americans conservatory style program of study,” he added.

The compressed schedule leading up to August 10, means interested students need to contact the college immediately to ensure their place, he noted. The admissions web site is at https://yacollege.edu/auditions-admissions/

Rooted in an exceptionally well-regarded program of arts education, travel, study, and personal development begun in 1962 by founder Milton C. Anderson, the private college has created an experience like no other, with both a certificate and Associate of Arts offering that has traditionally included performance and travel as well as a strong faculty and alumni network.

About The Young Americans:

The Young Americans, founded in 1962, is a charitable organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and goodwill among people throughout the world through music, dance, performance, academic education, and cultural interaction among Student Members and their audiences. Learn more at: https://yacollege.edu/

For more information please contact Brian Debreceni, 951-493-6753 Ext. 118

News Source: The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts