CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The International Trade Council announced this week that fashion startup Balodana has been chosen as a finalist for its prestigious 2021 Go Global Awards. This global competition celebrates the companies that are driving the economy forward through their innovations, technologies and strategies. Out of over 4,300 applicant companies from around the world, Balodana has ranked within the top 20 percent and will pitch in front of judges in the Women in Business category.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, re-manufacturers and exporters, along with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms and financial institutions. The program aims to build a community of manufacturers, exporters and related service providers to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

“As a global marketplace ourselves, Balodana is proud and humbled at the chance to compete against such a diverse array of innovative companies from all over the world,” said Dana Todd, CEO of Balodana. “The International Trade Council continues to impress with its focus on global collaboration and growth, and particularly in its support for startups like us who are working at the supply chain level to meet the world’s changing needs.”

Winners of the Go Global Awards gain access to unique international platforms through the extensive International Trade Council’s network of more than 176 countries and over 418 professional organizations worldwide. Finalist pitches will be publicly available during the Go Global Awards Judging Day on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Interested parties are encouraged to register at https://www.airmeet.com/e/03dd3e60-f8cc-11eb-838b-e568775d064b.

About Balodana LLC

Balodana is the only multi-brand custom clothing marketplace that inspires and perfectly fits women who want to master the art of the first impression. In an era in which consumers expect personalized experiences, tailor-made clothing is not only personal but the most sustainable way to buy new garments today. We curate designers and on-demand custom manufacturers worldwide who specialize in women’s made to measure clothing. Customers use their secure measurement profile to shop hundreds of custom style patterns in all price ranges and categories. The company was launched in 2019 serving US markets, with expansion plans to Canada and Europe in 2022.

Learn more at https://www.balodana.com/.

Press Contact:

Nisha Katti, nisha.katti@balodana.com

Ph. +1 312-701-3262

News Source: Balodana