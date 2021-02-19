HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH, FACS of Houston is honored to announce the first year of the annual Basu Plastic Surgery Advancing Care Scholarship for Adult Learners. Designed to support adults over the age of 40 who live in Texas as they pursue a graduate degree as a licensed medical practitioner, physician, or nurse, this scholarship will assist non-traditional adult learners with the cost of tuition and supplies necessary for continuing their education in the medical field.

“As a plastic surgeon in the Houston area, I see a need for more Texans to become involved in the medical field. I also understand the challenges of pursuing medical education for adults over 40; at this age, people tend to have many responsibilities, such as working full-time jobs and caring for families, which make returning to a college or university extremely challenging,” states Dr. Basu. “Texans over the age of 40 are underrepresented in higher education, and, as this last year has highlighted, the need to create and fill medical positions is greater than ever.”

All adults over the age of 40 living in Texas who plan to pursue a graduate degree and career in a qualifying medical field (*Note 1) are encouraged to apply for the $1,500 scholarship via a downloadable application beginning February 16, 2021. Learn more: https://www.basuplasticsurgery.com/scholarship-application-submission/

The awarded scholarship funds can be used at any college or university to offset the cost of tuition and educational expenses, including but not limited to supplies and textbooks, required technology, transportation costs, housing, and on-campus expenses.

*(Note 1) Eligible degrees include: Doctorate (MD, DO, DPM, DDS, DMD, DPM, DMD, OD, PsyD, PharmD, DCM, DS, DPT, DSN, PhD, DNP), Nursing (RN, NP, CNM, CRNA, LPN), Master’s (MPH, MM, MMS, MN, MNA, MPharm, MPAS, MSN, MSM), and Physician’s Assistant (PA, PAC).

Applications will be accepted through April 30, 2021. Submitted applications will be reviewed and vetted by the Basu Scholarship Committee, who will choose an award recipient based on the quality of the application and adherence to the scholarship requirements. The chosen recipient will be notified upon selection, and the award will be disbursed via a cash prize.

“Older adults motivated to improve the lives of others by pursuing degrees and career paths in the medical field are an inspiration to us all,” says Dr. Basu. “I wish all of our applicants the best of luck and look forward to reviewing some undoubtedly impressive applications!”

About Dr. Bob Basu:

Dr. Basu is a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Houston, Texas area who has performed over 15,000 cosmetic procedures. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Basu is renowned and respected for his kind demeanor, surgical skill, and commitment to providing patients with safe, quality treatment.

His practice is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433; (713) 799-2278.

For more information, visit http://www.basuplasticsurgery.com/

