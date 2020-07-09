SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Law School of San Jose today announced their Flexible Online LLM and MLS in Intellectual Property, two new programs. Both the LLM IP and the MLS IP programs with a concentration on patents will be available starting this Fall semester 2020 starting in September.



The LLM in Intellectual Property (“LLM IP”) is a 12-month course for lawyers. This flexible online one-year-long program offers a path for existing attorneys to specialize in the highly sought-after Intellectual Property Law with a focus on patents. This program would allow these professionals to expand their areas of expertise without disrupting their ongoing practice.

“The [Intellectual Property] clinic program gives our students a very real perspective, and the input we receive […] provides information for us to provide back to the government on laws that could be changed to more narrowly focus on benefiting inventors,” says Britten Sessions, Associate Dean of Intellectual Property at Lincoln Law of San Jose. “At Lincoln Law School, we’re leaders in trying to advocate for the rights of inventors.”

The LLM IP Program highlights include:

Lincoln’s IP Clinic is one of only a limited number of patent clinics nationwide, and it is the first patent clinic in Northern California and Silicon Valley Preparation to participate in the IP Clinic includes training materials from the USPTO Students can potentially interact directly with the USPTO through their participation with the IP Clinic

For more information on the LLM IP program, visit https://go.lincolnlawsj.edu/iplaw

The MLS in Intellectual Property (“MLS IP”) program is also a flexible online Master of Legal Studies in Intellectual Property Law. It has a standard curriculum of 33 units and is designed to take 2 years for students entering in the Fall Semester to complete. The training provides non-attorney students with an in-depth understanding of U.S. law and legal reasoning around patents and their application.

Graduates of the MLS IP program have many career expansion opportunities in a wide verity of industries.

Career examples include but are not limited to:

Patent Agent (requires the Patent Bar exam)

Technology R&D Manager

Product Licensing Professionals (Patent Broker)

Individual Inventors and Product Entrepreneurs

For more information on the MLS IP program, visit https://go.lincolnlawsj.edu/mls-in-ip

About Lincoln Law School of San Jose:

Lincoln Law School of San Jose’s mission is to make legal education affordable, and accessible to adults whose personal commitments or full-time careers might otherwise preclude them from pursuing a graduate-level degree. Lincoln’s professors are working lawyers and judges who provide Lincoln students with hands-on, real-world experience.

Lincoln graduates go on to become valuable contributors to the San Jose community as members of the judiciary, lawyers, and public servants. Lincoln welcomes students of all ages from all walks of life who are ready to use their Lincoln education to make the world a better place. Last fall, Lincoln Law celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

