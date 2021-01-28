REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Parents’ Guide to Raising Happy, Healthy and Resilient Children,” presented in partnership with Beach Cities Health District and South Bay Mommies and Daddies, is a five-part video series designed for parents of children ages 0-6. Topics range from mindful parenting, establishing healthy sleeping habits, early childhood nutrition and creating structure and fostering responsibility. Each session will feature subject-matter experts to approach each topic in an easy-to-digest manner.

First video, How to Support Young Children’s Social-Emotional Health During a Pandemic, is set to air live on South Bay Mommies & Daddies’ Facebook and YouTube pages, Thursday, Jan 28, 2021 at 7 p.m.

YouTube channel: https://southbaymommiesanddaddies.com/youtube

“The goal of the Parents’ Guide to Raising Happy, Healthy and Resilient Children Series is to connect parents with experts and with each other,” said Tom Bakaly, CEO, Beach Cities Health District. “We want to support parents in every way that we can — especially during COVID-19 — so we’ve adapted with a video series that can reach families safely at home.”

“A large number of parents in our community are concerned about the health and wellness of their children as a result of the pandemic,” said Laura Stotland, Founder of South Bay Mommies & Daddies. “I’m thrilled to partner with Beach Cities Health District to deliver this important educational content and support to our South Bay parents.”

About South Bay Mommies & Daddies

Inspired by her local community, founder Laura Stotland launched South Bay Mommies & Daddies as a resource for local parents to provide information and tips for raising families in the South Bay. South Bay Mommies & Daddies is now a popular community platform for parents and family-friendly local businesses that showcases information on Local Events, Community News, Opportunities to Give Back, and so much more. The platform now includes a Facebook Group that serves as a forum to ask questions and share ideas and advice on all things local.

Visit https://southbaymommiesanddaddies.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/WhatsHappeningintheSouthBay

About Beach Cities Health District

Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) is a healthcare district focused on preventative health and serves the communities of Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Established in 1955 as a public agency, it offers an extensive range of dynamic health and wellness programs, with innovative services and facilities to promote health and prevent diseases in every lifespan. BCHD also operates AdventurePlex, a health and fitness facility where kids play their way to good health, and the Center for Health & Fitness, a comprehensive fitness center that is the only Medical Fitness Association-certified facility in California. Visit https://www.bchd.org/ call (310) 374-3426 for more information.

