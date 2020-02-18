SANIBEL, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beach Floor & Decor of Sanibel, Florida has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Outstanding Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The island business that has been creating interior designs and floor to ceiling renovations, for the past 40 years, changed ownership this past year and the new leadership team’s focus is all about exceeding client expectations.



The company was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

“The Best Of Houzz” badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro’s overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019.

“At Beach Floor & Decor, everyone (owners, management, field personnel, trade partners) is physically and emotionally invested in working towards zero defect and exceeding client expectation every step of the way,” says Jim Walseman, EVP of Client Service and Sales for Beach Floor & Decor. “Beach Floor & Decor always strives to provide honest, accurate, pricing with disclosure of costs and using the most cost-effective methods to complete a job. We continuously go to market to better understand what jobs are pricing out at so that we can be very competitive. We are likely not to be the lowest cost provider, but we feel the value add is evident.”



“This year’s Best Of Houzz awards go to an incredibly talented and service-oriented group of home remodeling and design professionals, and we’re proud to highlight the winners on the Houzz website and app,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the sentiment of the millions of homeowners in the Houzz community who are hiring home professionals for their projects across the U.S. and around the world.”

Follow Beach Floor & Decor on Houzz https://www.houzz.com/pro/webuser-359816107/beach-floor-decor

About Beach Floor & Decor

Our team with over 40 years of experience will give you the special attention you deserve on selecting a personalized, custom look. We offer some of the very best names in design and renovation. We work with builders, craftsmen, and tradesmen to bring your vision to life. We are highly skilled at coordinating large scale projects and thrive on delighting our clients with a positive design experience. We offer evening and weekend appointments, and even if you’re already working with a contractor, Beach Floor & Decor’s Sanibel Showroom can make your building project so much easier.

For more information, visit http://www.beachfloordecor.com/.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices. For more information, visit http://houzz.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Walseman

Beach Floor & Decor

+1-239-395-2525

jwalseman@beachfloordecor.com

LinkedIn Business Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beach-floor-and-decor/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beachfloordecor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beachflooranddecor

Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/pro/webuser-359816107/beach-floor-decor

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0217s2p-beach-floor-decor-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Beach Floor and Decor