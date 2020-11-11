ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Solésence Beauty Science, a skin care and cosmetics product manufacturer at the forefront of mineral-based environmental protection technology, has welcomed leading beauty executive Maggie Ciafardini as Managing Director of Business Development for their beauty category.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Solésence, where I can bring their healthy skin science to the industry I grew up in,” says Ciafardini. “I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most prestigious houses in the world, and now through connecting these brands with the solution to healthy sun and skin, I have the opportunity to give back to them. I look forward to working with my colleagues again in this new capacity.”

Ciafardini, who started her career at the Estée Lauder companies and has served as CEO of YSL Beauté, General Manager of Beauté Prestige Int’l USA, Managing Director of St. Tropez North America and Executive Director of Bobbi Brown International, will focus on new brand partnerships in the prestige skin care and cosmetics categories for Solésence.

“Everything in beauty starts with healthy skin, and we are seeing continued growth in our comprehensive environmental prevention platform even during the economic challenges of Covid-19,” says Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer at Solésence. “With Maggie on our team, we look forward to expanding our footprint in the beauty space as we continue our mission to enhance lives through healthy skin.”

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence Beauty Science is changing the face of skin health with a patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Their patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never before seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never before seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution and enhanced antioxidant performance.

For more information, visit: https://solesence.com/

Media Contact:

Emma Harper

Email: eharper@solesence.com

Phone: (630) 686-1574

*PHOTO LINK FOR MEDIA: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1111s2p-maggie-ciafardini-300dpi.jpg

*CAPTION: Maggie Ciafardini Joins Solésence Beauty Science to Show the Future of Sun Care Is the Future of Beauty.

News Source: Solesence