“As the inventor of V-Bella, I am inspired by the almost daily discoveries on the ways that microbes can positively impact our lives. Developing new and innovative products is a passion for me,” said Allison Krebs, CEO, BeBe & Bella, LLC.

The vagina is certainly getting a lot of attention lately, inspiring its own devoted skincare lines, self-care handbooks, even scented candles! And it’s about time. But even though the V is on everyone’s radar, no one is talking about the vaginal microbiome, and how it is critical to vaginal health. Until now.

Introducing V-Bella™ from BeBe & Bella®, a unique, new, probiotic-based, homeopathic vaginal suppository with an easy applicator, to help balance and restore health to the vaginal microbiome.

Gentle and natural, V-Bella™ relies on the power of probiotics to restore the vaginal microbiome to a state of equilibrium. Just one fast-dissolving absorbent suppository per day for three days will eliminate odor, reduce discharge and restore freshness, soothe inflammation and redness, ease dryness and symptoms of vaginal and urinary tract infections such as burning, itching and irritation, and rebalance the vaginal acidic pH. It’s easy to self-administer, with none of the dangerous side effects associated with some antibiotics, and none of the messiness of metronidazole gels.

The Vaginal Microbiome:

The microbiome refers to the bacteria that live in and around us. We have bacteria inside our gut, on the skin and in the mouth, with over 250 different strains in the vagina! A balanced skin microbiome is necessary for healthy, beautiful skin, and a healthy vaginal microbiome is critical to vaginal wellness.

The microbiome is constantly in flux, and our day-to-day choices (what we eat, drink, how much we exercise, the medications we take, our use of antibiotics or antibacterial products, etc.) have the potential to change the inner ecosystem and lead to an imbalance which can potentially destroy the beneficial bacteria and create room for pathogenic ones to thrive.

In 2008 the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the Human Microbiome Project. For 10 years, scientists around the world worked to discover connections between the microbiome, health and disease. The outcome? Bacteria impacts almost every aspect of human health and disease. Probiotics (and prebiotics) can help the microbiome – and the body – function at its highest potential.

OUR HERO INGREDIENTS: Only Six Ingredients in Total

Probiotics: Lactobacillus casei produces lactic acid that helps provide a naturally healthy vaginal environment; Lactobacillus gasseri produces bacteriocin, a protein that helps fight bad bacteria

Homeopathic: Boricum Acidum 3XHPUS is a homeopathic dilution that combats yeast infections

Antioxidants: Vitamins E and C fight free radicals

Plant-based capsule: The capsule is made of pullulan, a plant-based material

WHAT V-BELLA DOES: A Mighty Multitasker

Treats vaginal and urogenital bacterial and yeast infections

Rebalances vaginal acidic pH and restores vaginal health

Restores important Lactobacillus bacteria colonies

Helps relieve symptoms of burning, itching, irritation, and dryness, inside and out

Helps reduce odors and unhealthy discharge due to vaginal infection

V-Bella™ can be purchased online at the BeBe & Bella website – https://bebeandbella.com/ – for $29.95 MSRP.

About BeBe & Bella

Based in Decatur, Georgia, BeBe & Bella was founded and is owned and operated by three women, who happen to be family. The concept of BeBe & Bella’s probiotic essentials was born from the feedback of physicians and health care providers as to the amazing skincare benefits that resulted from their patients use of the family pharmaceutical’s isolated patented probiotic supplements for digestive problems. Although the probiotic skincare products perform beautifully in their promotion of better skin health, science has proved that probiotics have a role in providing health benefits for the gut, body and mind. V-Bella™ probiotic vaginal suppositories are just one example of BeBe & Bella’s search for new methods of delivery of probiotics to positively impact our client’s lives.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to cure, diagnose, or prevent any disease.

