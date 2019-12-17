ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bedrock Orlando, an American-owned brick and block supplier serving Orlando, Tampa, Daytona Beach, Lakeland and the surrounding areas is offering a Christmas promotion on all concrete decorative pavers, including permeable commercial pavers, until December 31, 2019.



When you purchase over 600 square feet of our decorative concrete pavers, you will save 5 cents per paver. And if you purchase over 2000 square feet of our decorative pavers, which are available in a variety of colors and sizes, you will save 10 cents per paver. This amounts to tremendous savings.

Whether you are a contractor or an avid do-it-yourselfer, you can’t beat these prices. So, kick off the New Year right by stocking up concrete decorative pavers manufactured right here in Central Florida. They are available in 30 or 60mm thicknesses in 4×8 brick; 6×6 cobble squares, or 6×9 cobble rectangles.

Need stone veneer products? Check out our full-service stone veneer supply store at 10500 Rocket Court in Orlando to pick up any stacked stone or ledstone styles you might need for your projects. Our knowledgeable and courteous staff are standing by to answer any questions you might have about your project. Just give us a call at (407) 859-1300 or fill our simple online quote form to get the process started today.

ABOUT BEDROCK ORLANDO:

Bedrock Orlando, an American owned company, started in 2001 as a ready-mix concrete supplier. Since that time our vision to become a full-service masonry supply house has been fulfilled. We now manufacture concrete block, concrete brick, decorative concrete pavers and retaining wall in our new block manufacturing facility.

We have added additional product lines including clay brick, clay pavers, natural stone and manufactured stone. As your full masonry supply house, we have everything you need for your masonry and Orlando paver project, for both the contractor and DIYer.

Our company’s biggest assets are our helpful and courteous employees. We work hard to deliver the best products and service possible. Customers are welcome to tour our plant and we are always open to addressing your questions or concerns. At Bedrock, quality, integrity and on-time service are commitments we take very seriously.

For more information, visit: http://www.bedrockorlando.com/

News Source: Bedrock Orlando