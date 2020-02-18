DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bernhard and ProStar Energy Solutions (ProStar) announced today an agreement with HealthTrust to offer Energy-as-a-Service solutions to member hospitals and health systems nationwide. The agreement offers HealthTrust members a comprehensive choice of services including engineering design, construction, operations & maintenance and financing that are designed to reduce energy consumption.



“The Bernhard ProStar team has an innovative and valuable service offering that aligns perfectly with HealthTrust’s mission of improving operational excellence through total spend efficiency,” said Ed Jones, HealthTrust President and CEO. “We are excited to welcome them and look forward to the benefits that their Energy-as-a-Service solutions will bring to our membership.”

Bernhard currently works with nearly 1,400 hospitals nationwide, with healthcare facilities making up more than half of its Energy-as-a-Service operations. This agreement marks a decisive expansion in this space. Already, the firm calculates savings of $50 million in operating expenses every year for the healthcare facilities it serves.

“I am certain this first-of-a-kind agreement will prove beneficial to countless healthcare providers and the communities they serve,” said Bernhard CEO Ed Tinsley. “The unique capabilities of the Bernhard ProStar team are proven to reduce operating costs, enhance resiliency and reliability, transfer risk, and improve the bottom line.”

ProStar has more than 30 years of experience and has completed over 10,000 projects focused on energy optimization and sustainability, through lighting and solar solutions. ProStar is currently one of three LED vendors to provide lighting audit and design services, lighting product procurement, labor and installation services, and energy rebate administration to the members of HealthTrust. ProStar and Bernhard are currently delivering an Energy-as-a-Service project for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“We have a long history with Bernhard and are excited about this new opportunity to share our turnkey solutions in the healthcare sector with HealthTrust’s diverse membership,” said Jerry Jones Jr, ProStar Chairman.

To learn more, visit Bernhard.com, ProStarEnergy.com, and HealthTrustPG.com.

About Bernhard

Bernhard is one of the largest privately-owned engineering, mechanical and electrical contractors in America with 100+ years of energy and infrastructure project experience servicing higher education, healthcare, commercial and specialty markets. Bernhard combines development, financing, design, construction and operations to deliver turnkey Energy-as-a-Service solutions that reduce energy use, risk and cost so that our clients can focus on their everyday work. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Bernhard has more than 2,000 employees in more than 20 office locations across the country.

About ProStar Energy Solutions

ProStar is dedicated to helping businesses save money by providing the best turnkey energy-efficient and renewable energy solutions available. ProStar’s portfolio of solutions includes LED lighting, automated controls, solar, HVAC, mechanical systems, utility bill auditing and energy procurement services. ProStar is headquartered at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves more than 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 43,000 other member locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

