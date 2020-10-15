DENVER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Beverage Metrics®, an emerging Colorado-based beverage management technology company for the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its next generation beverage management inventory tracking system. The new system provides operators with a comprehensive tool to track, manage and reduce excessive costs associated with their beverage program.



PHOTO CAPTION: Beverage Metrics’ 3D Profile utilizes real bottle images and an easy-to-use slider to set bottle fill level for the most accurate inventory system in the industry.

Created for the hospitality industry, the Beverage Metrics system helps track an operator’s bar inventory and simplifies order management with suppliers. The system also provides beverage pour monitoring functionality which enables real-time, perpetual inventory, a significant need in an operator’s ability to track shrinkage and bar inventory costs.

“Keeping a weekly or monthly inventory gives an operator a clear picture of what’s on hand, what they are running out of or what’s not selling,” said company CEO, Dan Grimm. “Comparing this to what was sold gives operators a key metric – the variance between sold and consumed. This POS-based perpetual inventory has been the cornerstone of beverage management for the past decade. Add real-time pour depletions from our state-of-the-art pour monitoring system and it’s a game changer.”

In 2019, Beverage Metrics brought aboard two co-founders (Dan Grimm and Dean Grimm) from AccuBar®, the beverage management industry leader for the last fifteen years, to lead development of their all-new beverage management system. These well-regarded hospitality veterans, each with over twenty years’ experience in the industry, completely reimagined the Beverage Metrics’ system, providing increased functionality while leveraging the latest development technologies.

Features of the new system include:

Quick, easy and accurate inventory using barcodes and patent-pending bottle profiles along with product images

Track inventory from point of delivery by single bottle or case(s)

Automatically track inventory that’s moved from storage to a sales location

System generates and prepares an order recommendation for review and submittal to suppliers

Beverage Metrics Bottle Sensor provides value whether the container is open or not; other spout-based technologies only work once a bottle is opened

Pour monitoring functionality automatically depletes poured beverages from on-hand inventory, thus maintaining a real-time, perpetual inventory

Streamlined POS integration with recipe auto-substitutions

Learn more about the company’s solutions at: https://beveragemetrics.com/solutions/

About Beverage Metrics:

Based in Denver, Colo., Beverage Metrics is a next generation beverage management solution for the hospitality industry. Their system helps operators manage product inventory and monitor pouring activities for shrinkage and cost reduction. Beverage Metrics is a member of IDENTEC GROUP AG.

To learn more: https://beveragemetrics.com or email info@beveragemetrics.com.

About IDENTEC GROUP AG

IDENTEC GROUP AG is a leading global provider of wireless sensing solutions. IDENTEC GROUP AG identifies, measures, tracks and traces assets along the entire value chain and supply cloud-based information. IDENTEC GROUP AG offers as a one-stop shop all relevant products (consultancy, software, hardware, service). Solutions elaborated by their group have assisted numerous companies in various sectors all over the world to increase their efficiency, effectiveness and as a result, their competitiveness. Learn more at: http://www.identecgroup.com/

