MIAMI, Fla., June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — beycome, the digital brokerage that empowers consumers to be their own real estate agent, announced it surpassed the mark of 5,000 homes sold last month. Since its launch in 2017, beycome has saved consumers over $71 million in real estate commissions.



PHOTO CAPTION/CREDIT: Photo by Tom Rumble via unsplash.com.

The digital service prioritizes service and support over sales. “The focus of our company is to help homeowners become their own real estate agent. With our technology, they handle all negotiations and showings themselves, which in turn allows them to get the most out of their sale. Our users close two weeks faster than the industry average, and that’s proof that the model works,” says Nicolas Jodin, Founder and CEO of beycome.

beycome has seen rapid growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 its users sold 1,472 properties in Florida, Georgia, and Illinois through the site, making its brokerage arm the largest unaffiliated brokerage in both Florida and Illinois. The company also expanded brokerage operations to Alabama last year.

With strong demand from its users, who also wanted help buying properties, beycome recently launched the Buy with beycome program so home buyers can represent themselves and earn 2% cash back at closing. Similarly, beycome also invested in beycome Title at the end of 2020 in order to offer its users end-to-end transaction closing support and the market response has been incredibly positive.

beycome, founded by Nicolas Jodin and Herve Barbera, is a digital brokerage that is disrupting residential real estate by helping people buy or sell homes without needing a real estate agent. Using proprietary technology, beycome empowers sellers to be their own DIY agent; saving them tens of thousands in commissions.

Learn more at: https://www.beycome.com/

News Source: beycome