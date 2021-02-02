MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Blockit Inc., a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, has been on the front lines of the pandemic, providing a no-cost adaptation of their deeply integrated and highly sophisticated healthcare scheduling platform to be utilized toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Today, Blockit announced that its vaccine scheduling solution is now being used by over 350 organizations responsible for scheduling over 400,000 vaccines. Notable cities such as the City of Dallas and the City of Houston utilizing the platform experienced peak usage of over 200 vaccination appointments scheduled per minute.

The solution has facilitated the pre and post-vaccine processes for organizations across the country including large and small healthcare systems, state and county health departments, and pharmacies. As more vaccines get approved, production increases, and distribution happens more easily, Blockit continues to update platform policies and procedures to enhance the patient and provider experience. Blockit’s clients are thinking ahead by incorporating healthcare industry level secure and robust automation to improve patient communication, reduce administrative overhead, and keep providers focused on maximizing vaccinations performed.

“We can’t be more thankful for the Blockit team’s quick and competent action toward getting our city ready for a mass vaccination effort in record time. It’s working great!” said Stephan J. Lopez Jr., Section Chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue Geospatial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockit’s HIPAA compliant, high-capacity platform and flexible application programming interface (API) enables organizations to create delivery a very simple and friendly experience for patients to easily find, book and register appointments. While ensuring the providers can establish the necessary logic to properly screen, direct, manage and disposition patients very easily. The simple technology makes it easy to scale and adapt to any care setting across existing EHR infrastructures or as stand alone. To include leveraging smart technology to automate second dose notification, reminders and scheduling.

“Since focusing our capabilities on Covid-19 efforts, we’ve had an incredible response from all over the nation,” said Jake McCarley, co-founder and CEO of Blockit. “We have always been very proud of our unique digital care coordination solutions but we are now especially proud of the positive impact we are making in the fight against this pandemic.”

