FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Blue Glacier Security & Intelligence LLC announced it has published a thought-provoking report on the bombing in Nashville, Tennessee that occurred on December 25, 2020. The security risk analysis includes a discussion on the perpetrator (Anthony Warner), the bomb’s effects and impacts on the AT&T network hub and beyond, physical vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, threat outlook and a red team alternate scenario.

The 17-page report is based entirely on Blue Glacier’s security risk management expertise and publicly available information. Roughly 100 sources were used to write the report.

A few of the report’s key judgements:

Anthony Warner’s attack likely does not qualify as terrorism, as there is currently no publicly known evidence of Warner’s desire to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or government.

Starting at least 16 months prior to the attack, Warner likely displayed at least four warning behaviors related to violence risk.

Warner’s attack highlights the physical vulnerabilities of some critical infrastructure, especially the communications sector.

“We were most surprised by warning behaviors Anthony Warner exhibited prior to his attack,” notes K. Campbell, a principal at Blue Glacier. “Our analysis also lays bare that a lone offender with explosives can cause widespread, regional disruption. U.S. critical infrastructure is more vulnerable than many people realize.”

