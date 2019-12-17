BROWNSBURG, Ind., Dec. 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 95Visual is pleased to announce the launch of Blue River Pharmacy’s new website. The primary goal during the process was to improve the navigation of Blue River’s vast product offering.



Specifically, Blue River wanted an exceptionally organized website with easy-to-read text for all patients and customers.

The features Blue River chose to include in the redesign now make finding products a breeze. Customers will love how Blue River goes above and beyond to ensure they provide the best education and counseling for the products. Blue River offers competitive pricing on all products including hemp CBD, high-end supplements, and medical equipment (walkers, wheelchairs, etc.). Explore their new website to see these and much more.

Paul Cruzan of Blue River says working with 95Visual on the new site captured the unique personality and identity of his business with the customization of the project. 95Visual is pleased to support small businesses by providing personalized solutions for each client.

We hope you enjoy Blue River Pharmacy’s new look. Stay up to date with them by following Blue River on Facebook and Instagram. Visit the Blue River Pharmacy website here: https://www.blueriverpharmacy.com

About 95Visual:

Based in Los Angeles Calif. 95Visual is a web design, digital marketing, and brand development company founded in 2008. The company provides web, identity, content, and marketing services to companies all over the United States. For more information on how 95Visual can help you update your web presence visit the 95Visual website for services offered: https://www.95visual.com

