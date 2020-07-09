CHARLESTON, S.C., July 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thanks to Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery, one Bluffton resident has something new to smile about. To some, wisdom teeth are a non-factor; to others, they’re a nuisance. But to 26-year old Alex Anderson, they were the source of severe pain and necessitated removal.



After having been involved in a bad accident as a child, Anderson has struggled off and on with health issues, including impacted and infected wisdom teeth. Due to his traumatic injury and resulting pain, he was terrified of visiting the dentist until his problems became too big to ignore. It was learning of Anderson’s unique story and condition from family dentist Dr. Justin Vanderpool of Hampton Lake Dental Care that prompted Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery to offer assistance — free of charge.

“With Alex’s case, we saw a young man who had dealt with serious health issues and needed a hand up,” said Aaron Sarathy, DMD, the physician in charge of Anderson’s surgery. “It meant a great deal to be able to help someone struggling become pain free and to simultaneously eliminate the associated financial burden.”

Wisdom teeth extraction is just one of the many specialties of Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery, which has six Lowcountry-area locations including Bluffton. Earlier this year, the practice did another pro bono surgery — this time for a young Charleston mom — who required the full-arch dental implant procedure.

“Bluffton and the greater area have embraced us so wholeheartedly,” said COAFS’ Dr. Graham Lee. “So it’s important to us to do pro bono work in order to give back to the community that’s given so much to us.”

Recently, the practice was nominated for two awards: Charleston’s Choice and Best of Bluffton for the Best Oral Surgeon category. To learn more about Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery, visit http://www.coafs.com/.

