PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Azaria Press has released “WE’RE DOOMED! A Humorous Exploration of Humanity’s War Against Life.” Award-winning humor writer Scott Erickson turns his attention to the most humorous issue of our time: Humanity’s impending self-destruction!

Perhaps you’ve wondered whether there’s a single root cause of our impending social-economic-environmental collapse. Guess what? There is!

The common cause is: Humanity is at war against life.

To examine this bold claim, Erickson spends a bit of time exploring the phenomenon of life. If we’re at war with it, shouldn’t we know what it is we’re at war with? Also, it would probably be a good idea to know what life is, in case if we ever got the crazy idea to live in harmony with it or something like that.

The book includes the answer to the question: “WHAT IS THIS ‘LIFE’ THING, ANYWAY?”

The book also includes retirement advice, personal growth tips, and a great recipe for whiskey sours.

“WE’RE DOOMED! A Humorous Exploration of Humanity’s War Against Life” is published by Azaria Press; ISBN: 978-09898311-9-2.

About the Author

Scott Erickson is an award-winning writer of humor and satire. His humorous works include the novel Icons are People, Too. His satirical works include the semi-satirical The History of the Decline and Fall of America. He is possibly the nicest curmudgeon you’ll ever meet.

