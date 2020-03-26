KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Boothwyn Pharmacy, a PCAB-accredited compounding pharmacy located mere minutes from the heart of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, has dedicated resources to manufacture hand sanitizer.



In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the medical supply shortages created by it, and the increase in reports of homemade hand sanitizers, the FDA has given approval to accredited compounding pharmacies to commence the production of hand sanitizers.

On March 14, 2020, the FDA released new guidance for industry policy regarding the “Temporary Compounding of Certain Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers During the Public Health Emergency” to address the need for safe and properly prepared hand sanitizing products that have become commercially unavailable.

Committed to the health and wellbeing of the community, Boothwyn Pharmacy produced its first batch of hand sanitizer on Monday, March 23. This product was compounded in accordance with guidelines set by the FDA and recommendations from the World Health Organization. It contains 75% Isopropyl Alcohol and was made in a state-of-the-art PCAB and NABP-accredited laboratory.

Louis Micolucci, the CEO of Boothwyn Pharmacy, donated the first batch to the Kennett Square and East Marlborough Township police departments and the Longwood Fire Company to ensure the safety of local first responders.

Their hand sanitizer is now available online at https://www.bpimedicalsupply.com/CTGY/COVID19-SUPPLIES.html and can be shipped right to your door.

It is also available at both of their locations: Boothwyn Apothecary in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, and Boothwyn Pharmacy in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Curbside service is available and they will bring hand sanitizer right to your car. Please call ahead to ensure hand sanitizer will be ready for you upon arrival.

About Boothwyn Pharmacy:

Helping the community is not simply an utterance of words for the Boothwyn Pharmacy family, but rather a philosophy that has been engrained in each and every member since their doors first opened in 1933.

Boothwyn Apothecary

2341 Chichester Ave

Boothwyn, PA 19061

610-485-1130

Boothwyn Pharmacy

221 Gale Lane

Kennett Square, PA 19348

1-800-476-7496

News Source: Boothwyn Pharmacy