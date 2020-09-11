ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brand Messaging Strategist Loren Weisman of FSG Messaging and Optics is asking both readers and aspiring authors to have a closer look at the motivational, inspirational, coaching and success books that are being released and marketed faster than ever.



Success, motivation, inspiration and the opportunity to achieve wealth draw an excited and large-scale audience. At the same time, there are a great deal of less than honorable individuals looking to make money off these people without offering much in return.

This has opened a door for a series of less than authoritative and aspiring coaches, multilevel marketing consultants, self-professed success gurus and “certified” life coaches believing that all they need to do to tap into these markets is to get a book out on to those markets.

This is not saying that all coaches, consultants and gurus are guilty of this, but the percentage that are is going up dramatically at a scary pace.

“We have noticed a rise in companies that allow you to purchase what we term as a prefabricated book. These books fall into one of the genres of success or coaching toward business, health, wealth, and sales to name just a few. You simply buy a system that you download which allows you to move some chapters around, change a few words, headers, add a few stories of your own, create a book cover, publish as an eBook or print on demand, and wham, you’re an author,” says Weisman.

Is it legal? Yes. You have purchased a license to use other people’s work that has allowed you to state it as your own, but is it ethical?

Weisman answers, “I see this as permissive plagiarism. A license has been bought, but how does this create authentic authority and a foundation of integrity to trust this new author if the truth was revealed? Would these authors be ok with openly stating that they bought eighty to ninety percent of a book and just added a few pieces to it? I seriously doubt it. So where is the honor and transparency there?”

The take away?

For the readers:

Consider looking a little deeper in to the books you are thinking of purchasing to see if they hold the authenticity and authority behind the story. Take the time to vet the sources and make sure they are resources of knowledge and expertise that can help you.

For the aspiring writers:

Honor yourself and honor those you want to work with. Not everyone has a book in them and that’s ok. It is also a whole lot better to not try to fake your validity in a world that is catching up and catching on to the scams and the half truths faster than ever.

Ensure that your messaging is rooted in a foundation of authenticity and integrity that can amplify your authority. If you are a not so talented singer that only lip syncing on stage with someone else’s voice, the chances are greater of being found out these days.

Even with all the others using the white label and prefab downloads of books, courses, audios and whatever else… stand out by being true to you and the audience you want to build.

Brand Messaging Strategist Loren Weisman is a contributor for FSG Messaging and Optics. Loren focuses on the authenticity, authority, optics, psychology and perceptions of a brand, persona or product. Weisman is also the host of the brand Messaging Podcast: “Wait What Really OK.”

