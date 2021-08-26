LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rap artist, Bre Maa, also known as “The Hood Celestial” or “T.H.C.” just announced the release of her debut EP – “Brightly Unveiling Majesty” (B.U.M.). With four tracks, this album is poised to quickly brighten the rap scene.



A rapper, singer and poet, Bre has found light from the darkness and is ready to cast that shine through her music and soul. She’s created an album that she shares is “rap in its purest form.”

Having created a pure style all her own, Bre wants listeners to really understand the original elements of what hip-hop is all about – peace, love and having fun. Her lyrics are filled with insightful commentary that leave her audience wanting more.

“I’m an artistic messenger who creates music to heal and be healed. Most of my work is produced during my own healing processes, so all of my songs are beautiful breakthroughs. I cry or laugh, write it down, express how I’m feeling from the heart and pray the song inspires whoever is listening. The recording and technical aspects of the process come later,” she says.

And, when it comes to that production part, Bre knows that she couldn’t have done it without the help of producers Negus Korby, Solar B and Jewy Stupid.

“They’ve all helped to make my vision a reality,” she says.

It’s clear that Bre has found her voice and wants people to not just hear, but to listen.

About Bre Maa

Originally from Carson, California, Bre’s raw and motherly presence brings a new perspective to rap. Her story started out a bit dark where she was surrounded by negative influences which only served to make her stronger and help her to find her current voice. She dropped her first single in September 2018 – B.U.M., a song that sheds light on the defamation of the black woman’s image in this country and beyond with a tone of pain and triumph.

