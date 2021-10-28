SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bug-A-Salt (a subsidiary of Skell Inc.) this month prevailed in a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit against Dillard’s Department Stores, according to the Bug-A-Salt, attorney, Liat Cohen, Esq.

Dillard’s, in a settlement, paid an undisclosed sum of money for selling counterfeit Bug-A-Salt guns to kill flies, mosquitos, and other insects. The case number is 1:20-CV-O1567-UNA and was filed in United States District Court of Delaware.

Lorenzo Maggiore, CEO of Skell Inc., and inventor of the Bug-A-Salt, stated “We have a zero-tolerance policy against pirates and other knock-off artists who try to profit from our product and we will take action to protect our Intellectual Property rights from any of these counterfeiters.”

The lawsuit was initiated by Skell’s attorney, Liat Cohen, who zealously took steps to see the case moved through the legal system with maximum effect.

“Liat (Cohen) has assisted us on many issues and the successful outcome against Dillard’s sends a message. We don’t put up with people trying to profit off of our hard work,” said Bug-A-Salt’s President, Erika Schimik.

Bug-A-Salt’s sales have been steadily increasing, even during the Covid 19 epidemic. Their products can be found at https://www.bugasalt.com/.

