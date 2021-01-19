MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Phacil, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of By Light Professional IT Services LLC, has been awarded a bridge contract for a six-month base period with two, three-month option periods with a total value of $38.2M by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) Secure Systems Engineering and Evolution Support project via the Encore III Full and Open (F&O) contract.

By Light has supported the Secure Systems Engineering and Evolution Support project since 2019. By Light will continue to provide a suite of Information Technology (IT) engineering and technical services, expertise, and support in the planning, research, development, integration, and implementation activities for future, proposed, current and legacy DoD and DISA IT capabilities, services, and systems.

By Light provides engineering support for all elements, layers, and gateways of the DISN infrastructure, to include an Internet Protocol (IP)-based and switched infrastructure leveraging encryption over terrestrial and undersea fiber optic networks as well as military and commercial satellite communications.

According to Jason Cole, By Light Senior Vice President, “We are delighted to continue to serve DISA in assuring critical IT capabilities to the warfighter as we have done for more than 17 years. Our dynamic team provides support services while facilitating the agile adoption and integration of future technology to achieve DISA’s strategic objectives. This is a contract to address the growing and dynamic engineering and technical needs of today’s and tomorrow’s warfighter in a more streamlined and cost-effective approach.”

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government.

