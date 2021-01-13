TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- The C Diff Foundation will host a free, live-online, and interactive symposium on Friday, Jan. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. EST. Sponsored by Seres Therapeutics, the event is designed for patients who are being treated for a C. diff. infection in addition to those who are recovering or who have experienced recurrences. The patients, family members and caregivers will all benefit from the information and up-to-date data presented.

Presenters are among some of the top C diff. thought leaders and include healthcare professionals, practitioners, educators and patients who are transforming the patient experience, and changing the way people experience C. diff. infections, worldwide.

Unlike other presentations on this topic, patients will share their C. diff. infection journeys, providing a real-world perspective on the patient experience. Other topics addressed will include creating a culture for patient-centered care, C. diff. innovations, diagnostics, research, environmental safety, clinical trials and studies, C diff. in pediatric patients and more.

All presentations will be designed for the lay person to easily understand and attendees will be able to ask questions directly to the keynote speakers via a live chat feature after each presentation.

“The live chat feature is one we’re excited about and believe the attendees will embrace to have their questions answered by the keynote speakers,” Nancy Caralla, C Diff Foundation founding president and executive director, says.

To register for this global event, visit: https://cdifffoundation.org/patientfamilyevent/

About Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile, also known as C. difficile, C. diff., is one of the most common cause and leading healthcare-associated infection in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the United States and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates including a recurrence rate of approximately 20 percent, the C Diff Foundation believes that the annual incidence in the U.S. approaches 600,000.

About the C Diff Foundation

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2012 with a global mission educating and advocating for C. diff. infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, environmental safety and support. Its mission continues to move forward and grow through research conducted by government, industry and academia strengthening the advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals and researchers, worldwide.

For more information: https://cdifffoundation.org/

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company with a strong development pipeline and rigorous scientific underpinning, working to revolutionize treatment of a wide range of diseases by modulating the function of the human microbiome.

The Seres Therapeutics organization reported positive, topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).

For more information: https://www.serestherapeutics.com/

