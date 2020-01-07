WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan, 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CALNOC is pleased to introduce The CALNOC Nightingale Research Fund, an innovative and opportune resource in health services research focused on and administrated by nursing. “We are excited to announce the Research Fund today in honor of Florence Nightingale and in celebration of the Year of the Nurse 2020. This fund will stimulate and support new research and clinical inquiry with emphasis on nursing’s contribution,” said Dr. Mary E. Foley PhD, RN, FAAN and Chairperson of CALNOC.



“This Fund will provide awards and matching funds to qualified individuals and non-profit institutions in support of clinical inquiry on nursing’s contributions to improving clinical care of patients, population health management, staff engagement and satisfaction, and health care operations,” added Tony Sung, Chief Executive Officer of CALNOC.

Each year CALNOC will commit substantial support to the fund and announce its research priorities for the current year. Individuals and non-profit institutions are encouraged to apply.

For more information, priorities for funding as well as application process, please go to our website at https://calnoc.org/.

About CALNOC:

Since 1996, CALNOC has been at the forefront of supporting inter professional, nursing focused patient care excellence, creating the first database registry of nursing sensitive quality indicators. As a health services research organization, CALNOC conducts and supports research and clinical inquiry with a focus on nursing’s contribution to improving healthcare. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, CALNOC is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation.

For more information, call 833-225-6621 or visit https://calnoc.org/

CALNOC (the Collaborative Alliance for Nursing Outcomes)

