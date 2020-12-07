NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capacity LLC, trusted leaders in modern order management and direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment, has launched with two fast-growing, diverse beauty brands: Rizos Curls and Bubble Skincare.



Following a year of unprecedented eCommerce acceleration and dynamic changes in consumer behavior, Capacity’s ability to adapt operations and weather the storm of a global pandemic has demonstrated the value of a true fulfillment partner. Established companies and emerging brands alike have approached Capacity to take on product launches that other providers were ill-equipped to manage.

In the case of Rizos Curls, Capacity is privileged to work with an inspiring leader in CEO Julissa Prado and her team. Formed with its roots in the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Rizos Curls is a brand with adaptability in its DNA. Prado has become an icon for women embracing their natural hair styles, creating products and content dedicated to nurturing the beauty of curls.

For Bubble Skincare, the theme of empowerment also runs deep. The brand’s energy is directed at the underserved teen end of the market. Safe, inclusive, and affordable are the watchwords at Bubble, with the ultimate goal of “skincare that builds you up.” As a partner that seeks to build up all of its clients, this resonates deeply with the Capacity team.

Of the new partnerships, Capacity’s Chief Commercial Officer Noah Sange says, “We’re in the fulfillment business to forge mutually profitable partnerships like those with Rizos Curls and Bubble. Capacity has the privilege of engaging with exceptional entrepreneurs like Julissa and transformational brands like Bubble at key moments that define their journey. We’re proud to offer the benefit of our experience, technology, and a passionate team of fulfillment experts to help extend their already successful growth.”

Capacity recently opened an expansive new HQ in New Jersey, in addition to its locations serving the West Coast and Chicago. From high-growth beauty brands and health products to established retailers expanding their eCommerce offering, Capacity is perfectly placed to help businesses navigate their most challenging moments.

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC has delighted our clients and their customers by delivering exceptional order experiences, via custom-engineered fulfillment solutions, value-added services, and tier-one technology. Strategic locations on each coast and Chicago reduce transit times, facilitate cost-effective shipping, and provide flexible transportation solutions. All coastal facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York.

Capacity also has well-developed infrastructure serving the European market, with fulfillment operations in the UK near London’s Gatwick Airport, in partnership with Yusen Logistics subsidiary ILG, and at Yusen’s Lyon, France location. The company provides domestic and international distribution for brands with a global reach.

