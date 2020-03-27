RALEIGH, N.C., March 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading the way in prioritizing the health and safety of their customers, the Capital Automotive Group has taken the initiative to offer a variety of services during the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.



In order to eliminate further spreading of the disease, the Capital dealerships are meticulously following the CDC guidelines for a safe and sanitary environment for all by cleaning and sanitizing each department on a regular basis throughout the day. Additionally, they are offering innovative ways to purchase or service your vehicle by taking their showroom tables outside in the fresh air, where potential customers will have to opportunity to negotiate a deal or have their vehicle serviced.

“We are determined to provide safe surroundings to all of our patrons, as always, but especially during this unprecedented time,” commented Tim Michael, president of Capital Automotive Group. “We’re offering a variety options as we navigate through this and encourage everyone to explore what we have to offer.”

So, what does the automotive group have to offer during this time? While the national emergency continues to be in effect, Capital is offering the following:

Service appointment pick-up and drop-off

At home service test drives

At home vehicle delivery

Quick Trade Evaluation on their website

Finance applications on their website

24/7 messaging on their website

In addition, they are offering surprising incentives from Capital Ford, Chevy, and Chrysler Jeep RAM dealerships:

Ford

No payments for up to 6 months

0% APR for 84 months on New 2019 Fords

Chevy

No payments for 120 days

0% APR for 84 months on select models

CDJR

No payments for 90 days

0% APR for 84 months on select models

At a time when communities are coming together in creative ways, Capital Automotive Group continues in their involvement with a long-standing commitment to their sphere of influence.

For further information about Capital Automotive Group, please visit their website at: https://capitalautogroup.com/

News Source: Capital Automotive Group