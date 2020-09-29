LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Office Products keeps clients stocked as they navigate new workplace solutions through the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have faced many challenges in 2020 and they are constantly changing, particularly in Los Angeles which has approached reopening the city with caution.



PHOTO CAPTION: In going above and beyond for clients, Nelson and the Capital Office Products team focused on getting essential work from home items.

Capital Office Products holds a diverse client base including law firms, schools, and the fire department. As clients faced challenges like making the transition from working in the office to all employees working from home they worked with suppliers to find essential items clients needed to keep operations running smoothly.

Founder Carolyn Nelson says, “Capital Office Products guarantees to go above and beyond to get our clients the products they need because we truly care about their businesses like they were our own.”

In going above and beyond for clients, Nelson and the Capital Office Products team focused on getting essential work from home items, like home office furniture, delivered to employees’ homes while finding additional sources for hygiene products. When their standard vendor was out of the most in-demand product, hand sanitizer, Nelson immediately worked to find a solution. This led to a new partnership with a local company making hand sanitizer, which allowed Capital Office Products to make a same-day delivery of 5,000 hand sanitizers to the LA County Fire Department station. As College of the Canyons is navigating the challenges schools have been presented with, they acquired 2000 customized masks with the school logo through Capital Office Products.

Supporting the community has always been important to Nelson, who regularly works with and supports organizations such as Carousel Ranch and Bridge to Home. To support both of these organizations Capital Office Products has donated hand sanitizer to help protect volunteers and individuals in the community.

For essential businesses that have remained in their original workplaces, Capital Office Products has continued to deliver office supplies and source PPE daily. These efforts ensure Nelson and the team can meet clients’ needs seamlessly. In addition to PPE essentials like hand sanitizer and masks, Capital Office Products has added barriers and furniture modifications to their supply list for all social distancing needs. Capital Office Products recently relaunched their website with a new design to make it even easier for new and existing clients to find what they need.

About Capital Office Products:

Founded in 1994 by Carolyn and Richard Nelson, Capital Office Products was started with the firm belief that there is a space in business relationships for clients that value the vendor relationship and the desire to connect with those clients. Capital Office Products is a certified WBE/DBE with the City of Los Angeles, an LSBE with the County of Los Angeles, and a certified small business with LAUSD. For more information on services and products, visit their recently updated website at: https://www.capitalofficeproductsca.com

Media Contact:

Carolyn Nelson

Owner, Capital Office Products

(818) 362-4156

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0929s2p-cap-our-work-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Capital Office Products