GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Subaru of Greensboro is proud to announce that they are celebrating the Subaru Loves Pets Event AND National Make a Dog’s Day by partnering with Triad Golden Retriever Rescue for a day of totally PAWSOME fun for all pets!

The celebration will be held Thursday October 22, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at 801 E Bessemer Ave – This is an outdoor socially distanced event.

Contributors include Triad Golden Retriever Rescue, North Carolina Pet Partners and arcBARKS.

The general public is invited to attend with their furry friends! Festivities include a pet photo station with a local pet photographer and goodie bags with treats for canines and owners while supplies last.

“The companionship of pets reduces stress and lessens anxiety. I know I couldn’t live without my dogs and that’s why we are so proud of this partnership.” expressed General Manager, Ken Fanelli. “This event is as much for the people as it is for the dogs! So come out and make a dog’s day!”

Triad Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.:

Triad Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc. (TGRR) is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, humane treatment and placement of homeless Golden Retrievers, and to the education of the public about the breed.

arcBARKS:

arcBARKS Dog Treat Company was created by The Arc of Greensboro in response to an increasing need for post-high school options for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. arcBARKS was envisioned as a self-funding program that would provide vocational training in the real world setting of a functioning dog treat bakery.

North Carolina Pet Partners:

Helping people live healthier and happier lives by sharing the healing power of pets.

Capital Subaru of Greensboro:

Capital Subaru of Greensboro is located is conveniently located at 801 E Bessemer Ave. They’re a part of Capital Automotive Group with the goal of providing consistent customer experiences at all locations and are excited you help you with any of your automotive needs!

News Source: Capital Subaru of Greensboro