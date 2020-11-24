BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Carbon Credit Cart LLC today announced a new service that provides an easy and affordable way for consumers to purchase carbon credits for themselves or to give as gifts. Carbon Credit Cart (carboncreditcart.com) offers the simplest way to balance carbon-generating activities at home, work, and from leisure activities with carbon credits that fund registered carbon mitigation projects.

“Carbon credits to offset everyday carbon-producing activities cost less than most people think, and now we’ve made them easier to buy,” says Hans Bjordahl, Co-Founder and CEO. “Whether it’s an airplane flight, a package delivery, household energy use, or a business activity, you can buy carbon credits to balance your climate impact and pick the specific carbon mitigation projects you’d like to fund.”

Carbon Credit Cart also offers carbon credit gift cards. “We hope people will find the gift of carbon credits to be the perfect holiday choice for friends and family,” says Bjordahl. “With prices starting as low as $10 to offset an entire metric tonne of carbon, that’s a pretty good stocking stuffer.”

Carbon offset projects available on Carbon Credit Cart span the globe, from the Southern Cardamom rainforest in Cambodia to Afognak Island in Alaska, USA. “Every project tells a story, and we want people to connect with projects that are meaningful to them,” says Co-Founder and CCO Trevor Dodd.

Features and benefits of Carbon Credit Cart include:

Consumers can now buy affordable carbon credits for themselves, family and friends, and employees from a selection of registered carbon mitigation projects from around the globe.

Purchasers receive a certificate confirming their carbon credits purchase that includes the registered serial numbers for those retired carbon credits to ensure that carbon credits are only sold once.

Carbon credit gift cards are an easy and thoughtful way to engage others while helping the planet this holiday season.

Carbon Credit Cart is available starting November 23, 2020, for as little as $10 per carbon credit. One carbon credit offsets 1 metric tonne of carbon.

For more information on Carbon Credit Cart and the projects available on its platform, visit https://www.carboncreditcart.com/.

About Carbon Credit Cart:

Carbon Credit Cart LLC was founded by Hans Bjordahl, Trevor Dodd, and David Skinner in partnership with Wolf Lichtenstein, founder of Evergreen Carbon LLC. Carbon Credit Cart is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with offices in Seattle and Austin. Carbon Credit Cart understands that the best way to combat the climate crisis is to severely curtail carbon emissions. Where that’s not a realistic immediate option, however, we offer Carbon Credit Cart as a way to offset those activities and provide a bridge to a carbon-free future. It is our goal to one day put ourselves out of business.

Carbon Credit Cart – Carbon offsets made easy.

