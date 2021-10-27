SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Certa, the leading third-party risk management platform, today announced the hiring of Marc Goldberg as Chief Customer Experience Officer. Formerly Chief Procurement Office and VP of Financial Shared Services at Dun & Bradstreet, Goldberg brings a decade of experience in Supply Chain and Vendor management to his new role.

“As a former Certa client, I’ve seen first-hand the potential of this product and its ability to fill a crucial gap in the market,” stated Goldberg. “I’m looking forward to using my industry-specific learnings to further improve the customer experience. I believe passionately in our ability to disrupt the ESG space and how important that will be for the future of the supply chain.”

As part of his new role, Goldberg will work to evaluate and improve on the entire customer experience at Certa, from acquisition to retention, helping to educate current customers on expanded use cases and provide new customers the tools they need to utilize the platform to its full potential. Customer experience has been a longstanding area of focus for Certa, who has a 100% retention rate across all accounts. The hiring of Goldberg marks an even larger investment into this critical business component.

Jagmeet Lamba, Certa founder, said “Marc brings valuable experience in the ESG and TPRM space but most importantly, he’s evaluated our customer experience from an external perspective and will have great insight into how we can make it even better. Our customers are the number one priority for our company and we’re excited to have a seasoned executive manning such a crucial role.”

In addition to family and work, Marc is passionate about raising funds and awareness for Pediatric Cancer. The first Wish he granted for Make-A-Wish was for Kate Rhoades, a young girl suffering with leukemia. After Kate passed, Marc vowed to carry on her mission and continues to serve on the board of Kate’s Cause.

About Certa:

Certa is the fastest growing supplier management platform. Founded in 2015, Certa makes third-party risk management fast, easy, and modern. Using 80+ no-code integrations with trusted data sources, Certa helps companies onboard third-parties 3x faster while mitigating risk and improving compliance controls. Certa’s clients include several Fortune 50 retailers and a Top 3 consulting firm. Certa is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

