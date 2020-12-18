CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cgaga Software, the professional audio-visual software provider, today officially unveiled the latest edition of Fotosifter which offers the easy and smart solution to manage and edit photos. It has made significant improvements on its performance and user experience comparing to the previous version.

With the face recognition technology, Fotosifter can automatically sort a large number of photos in a few minutes. There are four options to organize photos into categories: Face, Location, Time and Selection. Users can choose one or more options to start the photo organizing with one click. Particularly, the face recognition accuracy reaches 98%. In addition to the auto mode, users can tag photos, add favorites and give a rating to photos as they like. Furthermore, Fotosifter can detect and remove similar and duplicate photo with the advanced algorithm.

Photo editing is one highlight feature in Fotosifter. The Edit feature includes several tools like photo enhancement, decoration, and correction. Fotosifter allows users to easily modify and enhance pictures using new filters, red eye remover, crop, vignette, and etc. Besides, Fotosifter offers the slideshow maker which is simple and powerful. With one-click approaches, a slideshow video can be created with stickers and music.

Also, Fotosifter can help better manage photos on other devices: cameras, smart phones (Android phone, iPhone, Windows phone, etc.), tablets, HDDs, SSDs, disks, USB flash drives, and more. Users can import their photos from these devices by connecting to the computer and organize them on the PC quickly.

“Fotosifter is a family-friendly software which is also a perfect choice for family members, photography beginners, office workers, travel lovers, teachers, students, and more,” said Cici Chen, Director at Cgaga Software. “It’s a light and handy tool using frontier technology to help a wide range of people dealing with masses of their photos. Fotosifter can save users a lot of time and energy on photo management and enhancement.”

Now, Fotosifter is on sale for Christmas. The lifetime edition enjoys free lifetime upgrades.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.c-gaga.com

ABOUT FOTOSIFTER

Fotosifter is a professional and easy-to-use photo organizing as well as picture editing tool running on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7. It provides users with a total solution for mass photo management and picture enhancement using advanced algorithms as well as frontier techs including precise facial recognition, AI, and machine learning. Fotosifter mainly features smart photo organizing, photo editing, slideshow making, and more.

Learn more: https://www.c-gaga.com/pages/fotosifter-plans-and-prices

ABOUT CGAGA SOFTWARE

CGAGA Software is an innovative and energetic software provider, which currently focuses on photo managing and image processing. We use 3D LUT, accurate facial recognition, machine learning, and other cutting-edge technologies to ensure simple but powerful solutions for our users. In the near future, CGAGA will expand the business line to short videos, stream processing along with the audio processing fields.

News Source: Cgaga Software