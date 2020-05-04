ATLANTA, Ga., May 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Y’all ready for a second helping? Wussy Mag, Queer Appalachia, and Southern Fried Queer Pride, three powerhouse stewards of Southern and Appalachian queer culture, have teamed up again to bring you “The Big Ass Telethon to End Metronormativity: PART TWO.” The livestream event celebrating rural queer artists will air on Saturday, May 30 at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT on Twitch at @endmetronormativity.



The first telethon, which aired April 25, was an overwhelming success, bringing in nearly 2,500 views (and counting) and raising nearly $10,000 in donations. The diverse line-up included celebrity guest appearances from Orville Peck, Whitney Cummings, Amanda Lepore, Bob the Drag Queen, Lance Bass, Fortune Feimster, Tammie Brown, Shamir, Lori Petty, Del Shores, CHRISTEENE, Deven Greene, and original Stonewall activist Miss Major.

Viewers can expect “The Big Ass Telethon to End Metronormativity: PART TWO” to offer an equally eclectic mix of southern-fried artistry. The first telethon showcased drag artists, singers, and performers from across the south including Tristan Scroggins, JayBella Banks, Davey Swinton, Ian Aber, The Paisley Fields, Zoe Boekbinder, Libbaloops, Hannah Mayree, Julian Modugno, and Miss He. Atlanta-based drag performers Brigitte Bidet and Ella/Saurus/Rex will return to co-host the livestream event.

Organizers of the telethon aim to not only support southern artists impacted by COVID-19, but also to raise awareness of the problems that metronormativity pose to rural queer visibility. Metronormativity assumes that while rural and urban existences differ, urban queer life represents the “norm”, often turning a blind eye to bigoted, stereotypical portrayals of rural culture.

Online applications for micro-grants and the second telethon opened on Friday, May 1. Artists and performers from all LGBTQ+ backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Proceeds from the event will go to performers and other rural community members in need of support. Ongoing donations are encouraged at @endmetronormativity on Venmo/Cash App or endmetronormativity@gmail.com on PayPal.

View application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjpGcjGRbRtSNHRtn-dt4S3qTHAhmJ7Ij5kuuNL-ucw6FL3Q/viewform

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS:

“The Big Ass Telethon to End Metronormativity: PART TWO” is a collaborative mutual aid effort between Wussy Mag (@wussymag), Queer Appalachia (@queerappalachia), and Southern Fried Queer Pride (@sfqp) – Three organizations working to uplift and promote Southern and Appalachian queer artists.

Learn more about Wussy Mag at: https://www.wussymag.com/

*Photo caption: Atlanta-based drag performers Brigitte Bidet and Ella/Saurus/Rex will return to co-host “The Big Ass Telethon to End Metronormativity: PART TWO.”

