OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss., April 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In weekly episodes, the EATYALL Podcast offers noteworthy content crafted especially for chefs and food enthusiasts. The EATYALL Podcast offers candid access into the reality of food production, often in stark contrast to the flood of misinformation that has dominated media in recent years. In each episode, EATYALL Founder and Podcast Host Andy Chapman brings chefs along who serve as guest hosts of the podcast.

Together, they visit a farm, experiencing the day-to-day operations firsthand, alongside the farmer. Often recording live on location, they share their experience, taste ingredients, conduct farm interviews and connect you with new ingredients.

EATYALL has been connecting chefs to better ingredients for more than a decade. Hundreds of chefs around the globe trust EATYALL to help them thoughtfully source better ingredients. Similarly, farmers and farm industry groups trust EATYALL to share the flavor, nutrition, food safety and availability of their products to chefs and consumers.

EATYALL is best known for their extremely successful overnight Chef Camps that immerse chefs in life at the farm. When the pandemic struck and gatherings were cancelled, EATYALL founders Marianna and Andy Chapman expanded their well-established podcast platform to provide an additional avenue for chefs to learn more about the food they serve and to discover new ingredients.

Katelyn Hawkins, Director of Product Marketing, Kentucky Beef Council, described her experience working with the EATYALL Podcast like this: “[Their] passion to forge relationships between farm families and chefs to bridge the gap between perceptions of agriculture and fact can be seen in every conversation, podcast episode, social media post and all other facets of their business. The solid foundation they have built in the digital space allowed for them to pivot…during the pandemic while allowing their partners to achieve success in their investment with EATYALL.”

Podcast audiences are on the rise, with over 100 million Americans tuning in every month, according to several Neilson and Edison Research. With educational podcasts soaring in popularity, the EATYALL Podcast offers an honest look at American food farming and helps listeners connect with new ingredients.

Listen to the EATYALL Podcast on iTunes, Android, Spotify, TuneIn Radio and other listening platforms. A video version of the EATYALL Podcast can be found on YouTube. Follow @letseatyall on social media platforms for details on podcast updates and new episode alerts. Learn more and subscribe to your favorite platform easily at https://eatyall.com/eatyallpodcast/.

Company information: https://eatyall.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marianna Chapman

COO, EATYALL

+1-662-392-1179

marianna@eatyall.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0203s2p-eatyall-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EATYALL