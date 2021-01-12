ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chelle Trucking & Logistics, an innovative freight delivery firm out of Atlanta, Georgia, is entering 2021 at a sprint. In today’s exciting news, the company announced an expansion into the Western United States and a new purchase order that will increase its trucking fleet by 30 percent at the end of the month. This puts Chelle Trucking squarely on track to meet its goal of reliable coast-to-coast service by summer 2021.

January 8 marked an important milestone for Chelle Trucking – three months since delivering their first load and starting their ambitious expansion. Since October, the company has grown from a small Atlanta operation to a full-service shipping and logistics firm offering local and Over-the-Road transportation, warehousing and logistics services across six South Eastern states.

“In a decidedly difficult economy, I’m thrilled to see that our technology-first approach to logistics and supply chain management is in-demand,” said Chelle Trucking CEO, Ronice Harrison. “We believe that digital freight management and machine learning will be the future of this industry, and our partners clearly agree.”

The firm’s expansion continues into 2021 with no plans to slow down. Today, the company announced a purchase order that will increase its trucking fleet by 30 percent at the end of January and allow them to offer new routes covering Mississippi, West Virginia and Texas.

“One of our long-term goals has always been expansion into the Western United States as far as California,” said Chelle Trucking COO, Trivelle Simpson. “We won’t stop until our shippers have a reliable, transparent and highly efficient way to transport their freight from coast to coast, anywhere and everywhere in the greater U.S.”

Chelle Trucking & Logistics helps shippers build their business with optimized freight management and reliable 24/7 customer service. To learn more about how to optimize your shipping or profit from their Price Match Guarantee, visit https://www.chelletrucking.com/.

About Chelle Trucking & Logistics

Chelle Trucking & Logistics is an innovative freight delivery and logistics provider out of Atlanta, Georgia. They combine cutting-edge technology and decades of industry expertise to transport goods throughout North America at a fraction of the cost charged by larger brokerage companies.

In partnership with their non-profit, Land We Love, they also donate to child welfare, education, and hunger relief efforts from each and every truckload they move. To learn more about their approach and charitable missions, visit chelletrucking.com, or reach out via info@chelletrucking.com or 1-888-341-7983.

