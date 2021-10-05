GROTON, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chelsea Groton Bank was recently named a Top Workplace in Connecticut for the sixth consecutive year, and Michael Rauh, the Bank’s President and CEO, was presented with this year’s Leadership award, both in the midsize employer category (150-499 employees).

“We’ve received many awards over the years, but being on the Top Workplace list during an incredibly difficult time really speaks to the resiliency and dedication of our team members. Our employees care deeply for their team, customer and community members, and focus on helping everyone accomplish their goals with a one person at a time mindset. This level of care and dedication is the reason why we were able to provide critical services to so many,” shared Michael Rauh, President and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank.

“This year we focused even more effort on ensuring inclusion and equity in every aspect of our business, and continued to provide growth, training and leadership opportunities to team members at every level. I’m also honored to be a recipient of the Leadership award, a recognition based on employee feedback, which is truly humbling and gratifying.”

The annual Top Workplace Awards, sponsored regionally by the Hartford Courant, are based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Fifteen aspects of workplace culture were measured, covering four main areas, including how well employees work together toward a common cause. Employees were asked about company values, whether new ideas are encouraged or if managers help employees learn and grow. Pay, benefits and training also are key questions.

Chelsea Groton employees noted that their contributions both in and out of the office are highly valued and that they are members of a close-knit work family. Many feel proud to perform meaningful work that improves the lives of their neighbors, and to be a part of an organization that helped so many facing difficult times during the last 18 months, including Chelsea Groton’s Foundation giving over $1 Million to the community in 2020.

“We’ve always taken great care in selecting benefits and initiatives that contribute to our employees’ health and wellbeing, and that’s never been more important than with the personal and professional challenges and changes brought forward due to the pandemic,” said Anne Wilkinson, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer at Chelsea Groton Bank. “When teams were largely remote, we held virtual get-togethers, Zoom fitness classes, and employee appreciation days to keep our workforce engaged. As more people came back to the office, we offered safe opportunities for outdoor gatherings, such as ice cream socials at area creameries. We’ve also done our best to be flexible and understanding when it comes to personal circumstances related to the pandemic, like individual health, childcare needs, and caring for aging family members. We’re thrilled our team felt our efforts to accommodate needs and show appreciation.”

While Chelsea Groton offers traditional benefits for employees, the Bank also provides employees the opportunity to partake in a variety of continual education programs, and offers the Grow, Launch, and Lead leadership programs for team members at every level within the organization. Team members are invited to participate in a wellness program designed with incentives to track and challenge participants in physical, mental, and financial well-being. Community volunteerism, donations and supply drives have also always been a driving factor in bringing the team together.

Leadership Award

Michael Rauh has been President and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank since December 2010. Over the last decade, he has not only led the Bank through the expansion of product, service and technology offerings, but he has emphasized a commitment to supporting each individual customer’s needs and goals, and dedicating time and resources to the education and development of team members at every level. In addition to being honored with the Leadership Award, Rauh was also recently named Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, and has led Chelsea Groton Bank to be named “Top Workplace” by the Hartford Courant and “Best Bank” by readers of The New London Day for six consecutive years, to be listed by Forbes as one of America’s Best-In-State Banks, and to earn a 5-Star “Superior” rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial for over 25 consecutive years.

About Chelsea Groton Bank

Based in Groton, Conn., Chelsea Groton Bank is a full-service mutually owned bank with over $1.5 billion in assets. Chelsea Groton Bank’s products and services include consumer banking, business banking, mortgage and business lending, cash management, financial planning and financial education programs. With 14 branch locations throughout New London County and a Loan Production Office in Hartford County, Chelsea Groton Bank also provides online and mobile banking, 24-hour telephone banking, and nationwide ATM banking for individuals, families and businesses.

To learn more, please visit https://www.chelseagroton.com/. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS Institution ID 402928.

News Source: Chelsea Groton Bank