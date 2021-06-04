CHICAGO, Ill., June 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — More than 50 million Americans live with chronic pain. The U.S. Pain Foundation addresses the incredibly isolating and difficult experience that affects all aspects of a person’s life—their ability to work, their self-confidence and identify, personal relationships and social engagement, and more. Studies show that people who experience daily pain are significantly more prone to anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation.

But it does not have to be that way.

Led by Becky Fleming of Orland Park, Illinois, a support group that meets monthly via Zoom is helping alleviate the myriad of struggles faced by individuals with chronic pain. Becky Fleming draws on her own experiences with migraine to help educate and encourage attendees.

The support groups offer attendees the chance to connect and talk with others who understand the unique challenges of disabling pain. But there’s also an educational component—leaders help participants understand new treatment options, self-management strategies, mindfulness techniques, and more.

“I have lived with chronic pain for 17 years. For many years, I felt alone and feared my chronic pain would make my life unmanageable. I felt like I lost so much of my life. It’s been a long road to get to the place I’m in now, and I hope to help others on their path towards a better life while living with chronic pain,” says Fleming.

The group is part of Pain Connection, a national network of support groups created through U.S. Pain Foundation, the largest organization in the country dedicated to serving people with chronic pain. Led by Gwenn Herman, LCSW, DCSW, who lives with chronic pain herself, Pain Connection offers an intensive training to volunteers looking to become effective group leaders.

After completing the training program, support group leaders return to their communities ready to establish a group for other people with chronic pain. The leaders use the training and their own experiences with chronic health conditions to facilitate dialogue and understanding among group members, and nurture a sense of community that can be so valuable.

The group, which meets via Zoom on 10 June 2021 from 3:30 pm to 5 pm CST, and plans to continue monthly meetings on the second Thursday of each month in the coming year. To learn more, contact Becky Fleming at USPainChicago@gmail.com.

U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those who live with pain conditions and their care providers. It offers dozens of programs and services designed to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for people living with conditions that cause pain. Learn more at https://uspainfoundation.org/.

News Source: U.S. Pain Foundation