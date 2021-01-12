LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two years ago this month, film producer Fritzi Horstman, and Compassion Prison Project founder, walked into a California maximum-security prison and sat down with the men who were serving time, hoping to bring them compassion and trauma-awareness. One of the first things she said was “I was traumatized when I was a child — my mother emotionally and physically abused me. I was neglected and my father was an alcoholic.”



Ultimately, she was entrusted with the many stories these men shared, stories of unimaginable childhood abuse and neglect. Statistically the men and women living, and working, within our prison system are amongst the most traumatized members of our society. Prisons, often places of dehumanization, solitude and hopelessness, traumatize them even more.

Two years later, Compassion Prison Project, founded by Horstman, is marking its anniversary by announcing the launch of its unprecedented new podcast, “Compassion in Action.”

Compassion in Action gives listeners the unique opportunity to join Horstman and trauma experts as they shed light on ACEs: Adverse Childhood Experiences. ACEs can include childhood physical violence, sexual abuse, emotional neglect, poverty or having a family member in prison. Compassion in Action examines ACEs as they pertain to society as a whole. Topics include the impact of childhood trauma on our overall health, the root cause of addiction and the significant burden of shame. Perhaps most importantly, Compassion in Action guests share insight into healing modalities which promote self-awareness and a willingness to address our collective trauma.

Building on the momentum of the new podcast launch, special guest Dr. Vincent Felitti, MD, co-creator of the original ACE Kaiser Permanente CDC study, joins Fritzi in a new Compassion in Action episode. Dr. Felitti details the crucial importance of the ACEs study, its ramifications for the public and the vital importance of supporting healthy parenting. A graduate of John Hopkins Medical School and Founder of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Diego, Dr. Felitti’s understanding of childhood trauma was gained over years spent analyzing data from thousands of patients.



Horstman commented, upon reaching the organization’s two-year anniversary “I am thrilled to share this interview with Dr. Vincent Felitti who is the Co-Author of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Quiz — the most important health survey which has changed the lives of so many.”

She adds, “Our work at Compassion Prison Project has just begun. We are on track to create trauma-informed prisons throughout the United States and spread our Trauma-Awareness Campaign to all men and women living in their own prisons — inside and outside.”

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/7-VAUnGV1Vs

About Compassion Prison Project:

Compassion Prison Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Founded in 2019, our mission is to transform prisons and communities through compassionate action. Learn more at: https://compassionprisonproject.org/

