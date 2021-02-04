NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, recently announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of Keller Williams Prestige Properties (‘KWPP’) (kellerwilliamsprestigeprop.com) for a new 6,500 SF office at 276 Post Road West in Westport, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O’Connell represented KWPP in this transaction.



PHOTO CAPTION: Photo courtesy of Keller Williams Prestige Properties.

When Stephen Scott, CEO of KWPP, was ready to expand his Stamford-based residential real estate business into the Westport area, he called Cognetta, with whom he and his brokerage team had an existing professional relationship. Scott explained that he was seeking a building with excellent visibility that could offer a flexible working space. In addition, KWPP required abundant parking to accommodate a transient agent team and increased employee count during on-site training days.

After touring buildings throughout the Westport area, and soliciting proposals from numerous landlords, Scott and his team decided on 276 Post Road West. This building had existing conditions which were modified to allow the right mix of training, office, break-out and open space. In addition to negotiating a landlord-funded buildout, Cognetta and O’Connell successfully made a case for the Landlord to expedite renovations of the common bathrooms, building entry and façade which together with an enhanced landscaping program, will give the building a much more contemporary look.

Cognetta commented, “It’s been a pleasure representing Steve, Rick and the KWPP team. This project was geared towards optimizing the way their agents work – today and in the future. By working collaboratively and creatively with KWPP we achieved an excellent outcome. Keller Williams is a terrific, long-term fit for the building and the Westport market. They will be at home in this bespoke, functional and modern office.”

Scott concluded, “We were thrilled to work with Adam and Charlene on this exciting project. They turned the market upside down and exceeded expectations in every respect to help us achieve our vision. Parking and modernization of the building were critical along the path to success. We are excited to expand our business in Fairfield County and to meet with clients in a terrific new space.”

The landlord, GA Family 276 Westport LLC, was represented by Senior Director Adam Klimek and Director William Montague of Cushman & Wakefield.

About Keller Williams Prestige Properties (KWPP)

KWPP is a multifaceted full-service residential real estate brokerage. KWPP’s market center in Stamford, comprised of 340 agents, is the #1 brokerage in Stamford and Norwalk and the #2 real estate office in the state of Connecticut both in units and volume sold.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions. Learn more: https://www.choycepeterson.com/.

News Source: Choyce Peterson Inc.