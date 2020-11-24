ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) today welcomed retirement plan consultant Chris Lorino as leader of the firm’s defined benefit (DB) administration team. Lorino possesses 30 years’ experience providing benefits consulting, trust administration and relationship management services to DB and defined contribution (DC) plan providers.

Lorino served as a benefits consultant within SBA’s DC practice ten years ago. Most recently, he was a senior client relationship executive at TriNet (NYSE: TNET), where he managed some of the organization’s largest and most complex client relationships. Previously, he served as senior client relationship manager at Newport Group, where he assisted plan sponsors in the management of fiduciary responsibilities, developing and managing business plans tailored to each client’s specific business objectives. Lorino has also held senior management positions at Aon Hewitt (NYSE: AON) predecessor Hewitt Associates.

“I am pleased to welcome Chris back to the SBA team, where he will assume leadership of our DB administration group,” said SBA Co-Founder and Principal Mindy Zatto. “His well-honed client servicing skills and expansive plan administration expertise will figure prominently in guiding our clients’ success.”

Lorino holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and investment banking from the University of Alabama.

About Strategic Benefits Advisors

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits challenges for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 20 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.

Tags: @StrategicBenefitsAdvisors #EmployeeBenefits #peoplemovers #benefitsconsulting #definedbenefits

News Source: Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc.