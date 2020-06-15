RED BANK, N.J., June 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger, announced today that Cindy Clare, Chief Operating Office of Bell Partners, has joined its Board of Directors.



Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., Bell Partners is one of the nation’s leading apartment investment and management companies. As COO, Clare provides oversight for the operation of 60,000 apartment homes in more than 200 apartment communities across the United States. Clare is responsible for all aspects of property operations and maintenance, lease-ups, relationships with third-party owners, human resources, and marketing.

As members of Move For Hunger’s Multi-Family program, Bell Partners provides residents at 139 of its apartment communities with the opportunity to donate their unopened, non-perishable food when they move out. Move For Hunger connects each of the participating properties with a local transportation partner, who volunteers to pick up the donations and delivers them to a local food bank or pantry.

“I am very excited to join Move For Hunger’s Board of Directors and to help expand the reach of this very valuable organization,” Clare said.

“Cindy has been one of the biggest supporters of our Multi-Family Program, which provided more than 70,000 meals to families in need last year,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. “She brings more than 30 years of experience to our Board of Directors, and her knowledge and influence of the multi-family industry will allow us to expand our network and bring us closer to our ultimate goal of eliminating food waste from the relocation process.”

Clare has served as President of the IREM Northern Virginia Chapter, as well as Regional Vice President for IREM’s Region III. She is currently a national faculty member at IREM and serves on IREM’s Executive Committee as an at large member.

She also serves on the Virginia Tech RPM Advisory Board, is a Past President of AOBA, and, in 2017, Ms. Clare was Chairman of the National Apartment Association.

Clare received her degree from the University of Virginia. She has more 30 years of experience in the multi-family industry and was honored in 2015 as one of the “10 Most Influential Women in Real Estate” by Multi-Family Executive. In 2018, she received the Lloyd D. Hanford Distinguished Instructor Award from IREM.

Clare becomes the sixth member of Move For Hunger’s Board of Directors, joining: Richard Schwartz, Owner, Schwartz Consulting Group; Benjamin Samuels, Director, Samuels Family Foundation; Jeff Pederson, Chairman & CEO, CORT Business Services; Stephan Lowy, CEO, Lowy’s Moving Service; and Jenna Weinerman, Marketing Director, Updater.

ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER:

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://www.moveforhunger.org/.

ABOUT BELL PARTNERS INC:

Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. (“Bell Partners” or the “Company”) is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily communities throughout the United States. With approximately 60,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators in the United States. The Company has over 1,400 associates and eight offices (including its headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.) and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and all other related support functions.

Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of over 20 years of experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $16 billion of apartment transactions since 2002, including approximately $1 billion in 2019 transactions. For more information, visit our website at https://www.bellpartnersinc.com/.

